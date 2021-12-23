ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump to Candace Owens: 'People aren't dying when they take the vaccine'

By Virginia Aabram, Washington Examiner
Former President Donald Trump defended the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines when pushed by conservative pundit Candace Owens.

Trump, who was booed by a friendly crowd earlier this week when he revealed he received a booster shot, emphasized that the vaccines were partially his achievements through his administration's spearheading of Operation Warp Speed in 2020.

"Forget about the mandates. People have to have their freedom, but at the same time, the vaccine is one of the greatest achievements of mankind," Trump told Owens on the Wednesday episode of her Daily Wire podcast . "I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines. All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years."

When Owens brought up that more people have died in 2021 when the vaccines were available than in 2020 when they were not, Trump responded, "The vaccines work ."

"The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take the vaccine. But it's still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you're protected," he said, adding, "People aren't dying when they take the vaccine."

The conversation then drifted to masking children, which Trump said he is firmly against.

Ever since the detection of the omicron variant in South Africa, case numbers have been rising. The new strain is believed to be highly transmissible but less deadly than other variants, with only one death in the United States attributed to omicron. The man, a Texas resident in his 50s, was unvaccinated.

The U.S. has seen more than 51 million cases of COVID-19, with 807,397 deaths attributed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 204.8 million people are fully vaccinated against the virus, the government agency said.

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
Trump’s message on vaccines isn’t as powerful as Trumpism’s message

Jerome Adams, who served as surgeon general during Donald Trump’s presidency, rose to his former boss’s defense Tuesday morning. “Every person who asks me (or anyone else) if Trump should do more to encourage vaccinations (while failing to ask what more could Biden do),” Adams wrote on Twitter, “is feeding the narrative that Trump is this God like figure who controls our fortunes, & is still more powerful than the current President.”
Biden is quietly erasing one of Trump’s cruelest legacies

It has been overshadowed by months of Democratic infighting and the searing national debate over Jan. 6, but the Biden administration is quietly erasing one of the cruelest legacies of Donald Trump’s presidency. This is a genuine achievement, in both symbolic and practical terms. Opinions to start the day,...
