ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

AAA predicts 109 million people to travel for the holidays this weekend

By Sarah Goolden
WOLF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans who had to cancel getaways and get togethers last year because of the pandemic are making up for lost time this holiday season. AAA predicts more...

fox56.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.1 Duke FM

AAA – More that 109 million Americans expected to travel for holidays

DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Over three million Michigan residents are expected to travel between December 23 and January 2, according to a report from AAA Tuesday. That is a 34% increase over the number who travelled last year. The vast majority of those who travel over the holidays will do so in a vehicle.
DEARBORN, MI
rexburgstandardjournal.com

AAA: Yule see big crowds traveling this holiday season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and according to AAA, it will also be one of the busiest. According to new projections, more than 109 million Americans will celebrate the holidays with a trip to see family and friends, with 593,000 Idahoans among them. This year, the...
FLORIDA STATE
WSJM

AAA Releases Christmas, New Year’s Travel Predictions

AAA reports more than 109 Million Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles between December 23 and January 2. Holiday air travel is expected to be nearly triple last year, despite a 5% increase in air fare. Hotel costs will be up about 36%, and car rentals will cost 20% more. AAA of Michigan Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland told Michigan News Network 3.3 million of us in Michigan will be traveling, and more of us will do so on the roads.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seatbelts#Americans#Brand And Membership Of#Aaa North Penn
GreenwichTime

Holiday travel expected to surge in CT and nationwide, AAA says

More than 109 million people are expected to travel during the upcoming holiday weekends this month, according to AAA. The agency said this year’s travel volume is about 34 percent higher than last year, with almost 28 million more people expected to travel this year between Dec. 23 and the start of January. This increase brings the overall travel volume up to 92 percent of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels, AAA said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

AAA report: Florida travel up for the holidays

More than 5.9 million people in Florida are forecast to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to AAA. Although that’s 4.5% fewer travelers than the record high set back in 2019, it’s still 1.5 million, or 35%, more than last year. Nationally, more than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That dramatic bounce-back — 27.7 million more travelers than the 2020 holiday period — brings this year’s numbers in line with 2017 figures, and just 8% shy of 2019 – which was the highest on record, AAA reports.
FLORIDA STATE
capecoddaily.com

AAA Northeast Expects Travel Boom this Holiday

HYANNIS – With Christmas and New Year’s Eve fast approaching, AAA Northeast expects Americans to take to the roads in droves to make up for lost time after canceled getaways ang get-togethers last year. Over 109 million people are expected to travel this season, an almost 34 percent increase from 2020. The 27.7… .
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Travel
talkbusiness.net

AAA: Holiday travel to rise almost 34%; air travel expected to soar 184%

Road trips will remain the top mode of travel during the holidays despite gas costing $1.25 per gallon more than a year ago, according to AAA. Still, air travel is projected to rise by 184% this holiday season. More than 100 million people are expected to travel in cars this...
TRAFFIC
CBS Pittsburgh

AAA: Thursday Expected To Be One Of The Busiest Travel Days Of Holiday Season

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The holiday travel season has officially begun. AAA said travel is up about 30 to 35 percent from last year, and Thursday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days this holiday season. The reason is since the pandemic significantly curtailed travel last year, most people are now eager to make holiday memories again with loved ones despite the new surge in COVID-19 cases. KDKA talked with several people who said they’re vaccinated and wearing a mask, so they feel they are doing all they can to be safe. AAA said 90 percent of people will drive to their holiday destination this year, as opposed to flying. “You need to give yourself plenty of time, number one, heading out the door,” Jim Garrity with AAA said. “That’s going to help you offset any negative mental energy and also put you in a better position to enjoy the holidays so you’re not more stressed out than you need to be. It’s a very stressful time of the year, to begin with, let alone when you’re running two hours late to your destination.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
KENS 5

AAA: Holiday travel nears pre-pandemic numbers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 'Tis the season for travel. Many Americans cancelled their trips last year because of the pandemic, but now millions will be back on the road and in the skies. According to AAA, 109 million people will be traveling this year between Christmas and New Year's Day....
TRAVEL
FOXBusiness

109M Americans to travel this holiday season, AAA says

AAA said Tuesday that more than 109 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday season. The group predicts crowded roads and skies – a nearly 34% increase from last year of people traveling 50 miles or more – between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, with air travel nearly tripling over 2020.
TRAVEL
Focus Daily News

AAA Texas: Holiday Travel to Rebound Almost to Pre-Pandemic Levels

32% More Texans Are Traveling 50+ Miles Between December 23- January 2nd Than In 2020. Texas residents who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year because of the pandemic are making up for lost time this holiday season. More than 8.8 million Texans, an increase of 32% from last year and -8% fewer than 2019, will travel 50 miles or more away from home this year-end holiday season between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.
TRAVEL
WVNS

AAA recommends checking your car ahead of travelling for the holidays

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The days leading up to Christmas and New Years can be some of the busiest travel days of the year. Triple AAA recommends checking your car for routine maintenance before heading out on the road. Triple AAA says Christmas and New Years are particularly busy with vehicle traffic. Public Affairs Manager […]
TRAFFIC
weisradio.com

Triple A (AAA) Offers Holiday Travel Safety Tips / “‘Tis the Season for Travel”

‘Tis the Season: More than 109 Million Americans to Travel for the Holidays. AAA predicts crowded roads and skies, with air travel nearly tripling over 2020. Birmingham, AL — Americans who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year because of the pandemic are making up for lost time this holiday season. More than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.
TRAVEL
whcuradio.com

AAA: Over 109 million travelers expected over Christmas

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — More people are expected to travel for the holidays this year than in 2020. Triple A’s annual travel forecast predicting more than 109 million people will head out for Christmas, with most traveling by car. An estimated six point four million people are likely traveling by air, and nearly three million by train or bus.
ITHACA, NY
nbc24.com

AAA offers holiday travel safety tips

TOLEDO, Ohio — Anyone who intends to travel during the holidays should plan ahead to avoid traffic, accidents and delays. AAA is expecting 109 million Americans to be traveling for the season between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. There will be a significant amount of travelers this year with...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy