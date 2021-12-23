ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Assange appeals his extradition to US

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has requested permission to appeal his extradition to the US with the same British court that ordered it in the first place. He argues that Washington's assurances are invalid and unreliable. Assange filed his "application for leave to appeal" on Thursday morning, his fiancee Stella...

The Independent

Julian Assange’s lawyers begin process for Supreme Court Appeal

Lawyers for Julian Assange have started the process for a Supreme Court appeal over his extradition to the US, his fiancee has said.Stella Moris said the WikiLeaks founder filed an application to bring an appeal shortly after 11am on Thursday.As his lawyers have applied to take his case to the Supreme Court, the UK’s highest court, judges must now decide whether to hear the case before any appeal takes place.Ms Moris, a lawyer and the mother of his two children, said in a statement on Thursday the High Court must first “certify that at least one of the Supreme Court...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Australian deputy PM says Julian Assange should not be extradited to US

The politician offered his support for his compatriot despite admitting to not liking or respecting him. Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister has come to the defence of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, calling on the UK not to extradite the Australian citizen to the US. Barnaby Joyce, one of the Australian...
WORLD
Reason.com

Julian Assange Extradition Decision the Latest Blow to Freedom of the Press

With the decision by Britain's High Court that Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States, his high-profile case appears, at long last, to be coming to some sort of unfortunate end. Assange's fate will soon be in the hands of the U.S. federal courts, and it seems unlikely that either he or freedom of the press will emerge unscathed from the ordeal.
WORLD
AFP

Brother fears Assange may not survive US prosecution

Julian Assange's brother said Monday he feared the Wikileaks publisher would not survive the United States' attempts to prosecute him after his fiancee revealed he had suffered a mini-stroke. Gabriel Shipton was among about 30 people, including Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and actress Susan Sarandon, to rally in support of Assange outside the British consulate in New York. The protest came a day after Assange's fiancee Stella Moris said Assange had suffered a mini-stroke in late October, on the first day of a US government appeal against a ruling blocking his removal. The demonstrators were protesting against a decision on Friday by British appeals judges to overturn the ruling after accepting US government assurances Assange would receive appropriate treatment and not be held in punishing isolation in custody.
ADVOCACY
Gazette

WATCH: Assange’s brother says Julian 'will most likely die' if extradited

Julian Assange's brother, Gabriel Shipton, told Tucker Carlson he would fear for his brother's life if Assange is extradited. "Prisoners cannot be kept safe in [U.S.] prison. Even the most high-profile prisoners, like Jeffrey Epstein, couldn't be kept safe in prison. So, what hope will Julian have? If he gets extradited, he will most likely die," Shipton said.
WORLD
bostonnews.net

Moscow blasts extradition of Russian businessman to US

Moscow has condemned the extradition of a Russian IT firm owner from Switzerland to the US. His lawyer said Washington wants to tie the man to alleged meddling by Moscow in the 2016 American presidential election. The extradition of businessman Vladislav Klyushin is "another episode of Washington's continuing 'hunt' for...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

No trips for Afghan women unless escorted by male relative: Taliban

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said Sunday that women seeking to travel anything other than short distances should not be offered transport unless they are accompanied by a close male relative. The guidance, issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, also called on all vehicle owners to offer rides only to those women wearing Islamic hijabs. "Women travelling for more than 45 miles (72 kilometres) should not be offered a ride if they are not accompanied by a close family member," ministry spokesman Sadeq Akif Muhajir told AFP on Sunday, specifying that it must be a close male relative. The guidance, circulated on social media networks, comes weeks after the ministry asked Afghanistan's television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring women actors.
CARS
The Independent

Voices: Desmond Tutu was a born preacher who exposed the sheer stupidity of apartheid

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who has died aged 90, was the biggest contribution England’s deeply conservative Anglican church has made to the world in the last half-century.In today’s language, he was the most “woke” cleric the ancient Anglican church ever produced – railing against the opposition to gay marriage of reactionary archbishops, and comparing Israeli denial of core Palestinian rights to apartheid.His name will be forever linked with the long struggle to end the colonial racism of apartheid. As the European empires were slowly giving up racist rule and Martin Luther King was tackling racism in America, the white supremacists of...
WORLD
The Independent

Taliban-run government dissolves Afghan election commissions

The Taliban dissolved Afghanistan s two election commissions as well as the state ministries for peace and parliamentarian affairs, an official said Sunday.Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban-run government, said the country’s Independent Election Commission and Electoral Complaint Commission have been dissolved.He called them “unnecessary institutes for the current situation in Afghanistan.” He said if there is a need for the commissions in the future, the Taliban government can revive them.The international community is waiting before extending formal recognition to Afghanistan's new rulers. They are wary the Taliban could impose a similarly harsh regime as when they were...
MIDDLE EAST
BGR.com

Thousands of new stimulus checks are going out through Dec. 31 – find out who gets one

When it comes to the possibility of issuing new stimulus checks, Congress is in a holding pattern at the moment — and will remain that way at least through early January. That’s thanks to West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin tanking any chance of the Senate passing its version of President Biden’s latest stimulus check bill before the body adjourned for the year a few days ago. But just because Congress hasn’t decided on anything new yet? That doesn’t mean people are shut out of the possibility of new checks completely. Case in point: Just look at what California is doing, with its Golden State Stimulus 2 effort.
INCOME TAX
Fox News

2021 in review: Biggest Supreme Court cases of 2021

Every year, the Supreme Court hears and rules on the biggest cases that can have long-lasting impacts on American life and jurisprudence — and 2021 was no different. From the Second Amendment to abortion and religious freedom, some of the biggest hot-button issues were before the court this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS

