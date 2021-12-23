FCCA to Relaunch Award-Winning Marketing Campaign with New Initiatives to Drive Overall Travel Demand, Sets Date for 2022 Cruise Conference

Let the celebrations begin! Desert & Delta’s very first female tour guide, Florence Kagiso, has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘The Innovator’ at the National Geographic Traveller Reader Awards 2021. At this year’s sixth annual Reader Awards, the public was invited to vote for who they considered to be the best ‘Innovator’ at this year’s awards with the polls opening on 3rd June 2021 and closing on 30th September 2021. Florence Kagiso is a true inspiration for women and girls across Africa being the first female tour guide in not only Botswana but across the entire continent and has since paved the way for other women. She now mentors and leads the first all-female guide team in Africa affectionately known as Chobe’s Angels. After judges created a shortlist of nominees, over 7,500 readers voted in 15 different award categories. It is a truly wonderful celebration of the astonishing work Florence Kagiso has done for Desert & Delta Safaris and for all women in Africa.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO