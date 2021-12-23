ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor-elect Youngkin weighs in on potential January COVID-19 spike

NBC 29 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAG Herring’s Opioid Abatement Authority receives first funds. Northam is making budget announcements, final decision isn’t in his hands. Governor Ralph Northam has introduced his budget, which includes raises for teachers and public safety...

Gov.-Elect Youngkin Announces Administration Appointments

STATEWIDE — Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has announced several administration appointments ahead of his Jan. 15, 2022 inauguration. On Dec. 20, it was announced that Gov.-Elect Youngkin appointed Aimee Rogstad Guidera as the Commonwealth’s next Secretary of Education. Guidera is a strategic consultant and serves on the Advisory Board for the Harvard University Center for Education Policy Research.
Governor Northam reflects on challenges and change during term in office

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s outgoing governor is looking back on the past four years at the helm. Ralph Northam’s expectations coming into the job certainly got turned upside down by a scandal and a pandemic. He ignored calls for his resignation and says that move set the table for progressive change.
Governor Beshear Gives Update On COVID-19

During a news conference this week Governor Andy Beshear gave a COVID-19 update. He said the Omicron variant is spreading faster than anything we have ever seen, and it looks like this might be one of the most contagious viruses in modern history. The Governor said what does work is being vaccinated and being boosted, so if you have not gotten vaccinated yet, please consider doing it now. He said there were 1,215 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday and 32 new deaths. 1,206 people are hospitalized, with 325 in the ICU and 176 on ventilators. The state’s positivity rate sits at 9.20%. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
GOVERNOR EXTENDS COVID-19 EMERGENCY DECLARATION

On Tuesday, Governor Kate Brown extended her declaration of a state of emergency, as Oregon continues to implement its plan to prepare for and respond to the impending Omicron variant surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Governor Brown said, “As Oregon prepares for what could be our worst surge in...
Va. Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin taps Aimee Rogstad Guidera as Secretary of Education

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin announced Monday he's choosing Aimee Rogstad Guidera as the next Secretary of Election. “Aimee will be a critical partner in restoring expectations of excellence; overseeing a record education budget to invest in teachers, facilities and special education; rolling out innovation lab and charter schools; and standing for a curriculum that prepares Virginia’s children for a dynamic future and removes politics from the classroom," said Youngkin. " A nationally recognized leader, Aimee is deeply respected for her distinguished career advocating for innovation and choice, data-driven reform, and high standards, and will apply these principles in order to implement the Day One Game Plan. Most importantly, she understands that parents matter, and the best interests of students must come first. Her leadership, intellect, and talent will be tremendous assets as we ensure Virginia kids are the best prepared in the country to succeed, and that they are taught how to think, not what to think. She will help us recharge a system that has settled for too long.”
Governor Hogan tests positive for COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor, who is fully vaccinated, issued the following statement on Monday: This morning, as part of my regular testing routine, I received a positive rapid test for COVID-19. I have been vaccinated and boosted, and I am feeling fine at the moment. As the Omicron … Continue reading "Governor Hogan tests positive for COVID-19" The post Governor Hogan tests positive for COVID-19 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
News 5 talks with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin on transitioning to his new position

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is preparing to take his new position in a little more than a month, and News 5 talked with him about his transition to the governor's mansion. Several Southwest Virginia lawmakers and citizens are a part of the teams working closely with the governor-elect to inform him on future policy decisions, as well as the appointment of cabinet and agency positions.
Colorado Governor Says Covid 19 Emergency Is Over

Colorado Governor, who is a Democrat, said that the Covid 19 emergency is over. He continued and said that he will not be implementing another statewide mask mandate in response to the spread of the omicron variant. According to the NYPost, he also explained that if people aren’t vaccinated at...
Governor Hogan Statement on COVID-19 Diagnosis

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement:. “Just now, I received a positive PCR test result for COVID-19, following the positive rapid test this morning. I am experiencing some cold-like symptoms, and will continue to quarantine and work from home throughout the week. With the Omicron variant becoming increasingly dominant, I want to again urge Marylanders who haven’t yet to go out and get your booster shot as soon as possible.
Biden and Harris both have negative approval ratings amid Omicron Covid surge, poll shows

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both have significantly high disapproval ratings, according to a new survey by Gallup that show Americans’ thoughts on federal leaders. The new poll conducted phone interviews with 811 adults in the United States with a margin of sampling error of 4 points and was was conducted between 1 December and 16 December. A slim majority of voters disapprove of Mr Biden’s performance as president, with 51 per cent disapproving and 43 per cent approving of his job as president. In the beginning of his presidency, 57 per cent approved of the job...
Biden administration turned down public health expert plan in late October that called for manufacturing and sending over 700 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans ahead of holidays, per Vanity Fair report

The Biden administration turned down a COVID-19 mass testing plan in late October, per Vanity Fair. Experts in the meeting called for 732 million rapid at-home tests to be produced and distributed per month. They expected a holiday surge, but WH officials said that test manufacturers did not have capacity.
