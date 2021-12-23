ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Legendary women's volleyball coach, Russ Rose to retire after 43 years at Penn State

By Jonathan Bodack
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE COLLEGE, Pa. - After 43 years at the helm, legendary women's volleyball coach, Russ Rose has retired. Rose announced his retirement earlier on Thursday. He leaves the game as the winningest NCAA Division I women's volleyball history, compiling 1,330 in his very successful tenure. The Nittany Lions had...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
scorebooklive.com

Legendary Fife volleyball and WIAA hall of fame coach Jan Kirk dies suddenly. She was 80

Jan Kirk, a WIAA and WSVCA hall of fame coach who totaled 671 victories and four state volleyball championships at Fife High School, died suddenly Thursday. She was 80. Known for her unyielding expectation for excellence, Kirk’s teams won 20 league titles and 14 West Central District crowns during her storied 24-year run (1987-2011) with her alma mater.
BURIEN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Ohio State's Rose Bowl appearance

Ohio State fell just short of a B1G Championship Game appearance and a potential trip to the College Football Playoff. However, the Buckeyes still get the chance to end the year with a marquee game against a quality opponent. On New Year’s Day, Ryan Day will lead Ohio State into...
OHIO STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Jim Harbaugh leading Michigan to College Football Playoff one of biggest sports stories of 2021

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh stood on a dais in Indianapolis over the summer at a low point in his coaching career. Michigan was coming off a disastrous 2-4 season, one that set the stage for a restructured contract and pay cut for Harbaugh, and change was in the air. Six new assistants had joined his staff and, the public unaware, the playbook was being refined, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ Rose
FanSided

Ohio State football: This guy is a must-have transfer

Former Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister has entered the transfer portal and is interested in the Ohio State football program. The Buckeyes need to do everything they can to land him. He is a must-have transfer. McCalister would fill one of the biggest positions of need on the OSU defense....
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#College Football#Ncaa Division#The Nittany Lions#Ncaa Tournaments#The University Rose#Penn State#The President S Office#Intercollegiate Athletics
WTAJ

Penn State Football: Year in Review

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) — Penn State football is a little over a week out from playing in the 2022 Outback Bowl, the school’s fifth trip to Tampa. A season that once carried the promise of a college football playoff berth has seen better days, but a bowl win would begin 2022 on the right […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

No. 5 UCLA, No. 8 USC Announce Postponements Due To COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Both of Los Angeles’ Top-10 ranked men’s college basketball teams, No. 5 UCLA and No. 8 USC, have announced future postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks within their respective programs. The Bruins (8-1) are postponing their highly anticipated matchup against No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 30, as well as their games against Arizona State on New Year’s Day. UCLA has yet to play since their 67-56 victory against Marquette on Dec. 11. The Bruins have paused all team-related activities and have either postponed or canceled their last five games. UCLA's upcoming home games against Arizona (Dec. 30) and Arizona State...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cnycentral.com

College Basketball: Syracuse v. Brown preview

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The recent spike of COVID-19 in Onondaga County has affected thousands of Central New Yorkers, including dozens of players on the Syracuse Men’s Basketball team. The Orange were forced to postpone their last two games against Lehigh (12/18) and Cornell (12/21) due to COVID-19 issues surrounding the team. Head coach, Jim Boeheim said 14 out of the 20 players and managers on the team tested positive for COVID-19 during the middle part of December, just days after the 79-75 loss to Georgetown. Syracuse was able to pick up a game against Brown (12/27) to offset the postponement of either the Lehigh or Cornell game, which may or may not be made up because nothing is guaranteed during a pandemic. Putting COVID-19 aside, the Orange is looking to get back in the win column for the first time in almost a month. Syracuse’s last win came back on December 4 during a 63-60 road win against Florida State. The Orange have lost its last two games, including a 67-53 defeat to Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic, followed by the four point loss to Georgetown.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy