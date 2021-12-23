ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACO ‘Mingle Jingle’: Jolly good to be together again

By Mary Schenkel
veronews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brass shone at the ninth annual Benefit Concert hosted by the Vero Friends of the Atlantic Classical Orchestra, which featured the ACO Brass Quintet. “It’s so great to see you,” said David Amado, ACO music director, to guests at the recent Mingle Jingle fundraiser, held at the Riverhouse. “It’s kind...

