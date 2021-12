On December 15 Hunt: Showdown launched into its final limited-time event for 2021. This time themed around the Winter Solstice tradition, complete with a creepy song and original lore. The Hunt: Showdown Winter Solstice event is very similar to last year’s Holiday Event, or any other event in the game’s live service history, for that matter. When you log in, you can see the Event tab at the top of your screen – from there, you can review the reward track and everything you can unlock before the Winter Solstice event ends. The complete list of rewards includes the following items:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO