DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - TONIGHT: An incoming snowstorm will begin to drop snow over the Brainerd area around 7:00 P.M. this evening and continue to progress to the northeast, eventually hitting Duluth by 9:00 P.M. The snow is expected to be moderate to heavy at times with strong winds causing near whiteout conditions. The snow and strong winds are expected to continue into Monday morning making driving conditions dangerous. Temperatures will stay around the mid to lower 20s for lows. Winds will be from the east-southeast gusting up to 35 miles per hour at times. With the winds coming off the lake, lake effect snow is very likely for the northern shore where the snowfall will be the heaviest. 4-6 inches of snow is predicted to fall this evening with more coming Monday.

DULUTH, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO