DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – PennDOT and Pennsylvania State Police want you to arrive safely this holiday season. State police say they will be stepping up patrols to catch those who are driving drunk. “We want to be able to make sure that people are utilizing the available transportation resources that are at our disposal,” Trooper Jessica Tobin said on Tuesday. “We have Uber, we have Lyft. We have friends and family to ensure we make it to our destinations safe and sound if we’re incapable of operating motor vehicles safely.” Officials also reminded drivers to move over and slow down when emergency vehicles are at a scene.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO