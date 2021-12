MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of shooting two homeless men, one fatally, Tuesday night is being held without bond. Willy Maceo, 25, has been charged with murder as well as attempted murder for the crimes committed Tuesday. Miami police said they were able to link Maceo to the shootings using ballistic test results from recovered bullet casings and surveillance video. According to Interim Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales, the dots began to connect on Tuesday when a witness flagged down an officer area 400 SW 2 Avenue at 8 p.m. about a person suffering from blunt force trauma to the head. The officer...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO