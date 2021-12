All major US and most APAC equity indices closed lower, while Europe was mixed. US and benchmark European government bonds closed modestly lower. iTraxx-Europe and CDX-NAIG closed flat, while iTraxx-Xover and CDX-NAHY were slightly wider on the day. The US dollar closed higher, while oil, natural gas, gold, silver, and copper were all lower on the day. All eyes will be focused on tomorrow's pivotal FOMC meeting to better gauge the degree of the shift in the Fed's concerns over inflation risk.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO