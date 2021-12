Blasphemous has a fresh update out with Wounds of Eventide, which brings overall the story to a close. Coming as part of a series of updates that began with Stir of Dawn in 2020, this free upgrade provides us with the usual assortment of new levels, bosses, items and allows you to unearth "secrets that will unlock another fate for Cvstodia – leading into the events of the Blasphemous sequel (launching in 2023)". The developer did say that late-game saves may not be able to access all of the content "but you will get clues on what to do when you replay the game".

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO