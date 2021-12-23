ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration scaled back

By CBS News
 3 days ago

▶ Watch Video: As holidays approach, Omicron variant fuels rapid COVID spread throughout the U.S. New York City’s famous New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square will implement additional safety measures this year as COVID-19 cases rise statewide, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday. “There is a...

