7 Steps To Start An E-Commerce Business In 2022

Rising consumer spending, combined with the offering of a wide variety of products, efficient delivery services, and personalized shopping experience, should make the e-commerce segment witness good sales this holiday season. Though major companies are fit to benefit from these tailwinds, high input costs, growing supply chain issues, and ongoing market volatility could make overvalued e-commerce stocks Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Sea Limited (SE), Coupang (CPNG), and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to witness a significant pullback in the near-term. Thus, it is wise to avoid them now.The e-commerce industry came into the limelight last year, as people resorted to online shopping amid lockdowns and social distancing restrictions. Thus, e-commerce sales amounted to more than $4.28 trillion in 2020. Rapid digitalization also helped small and medium enterprises and merchants to establish a strong e-commerce platform and provide a personalized shopping experience by analyzing consumer tastes. The global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a 29% CAGR to $10.87 trillion by 2025.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO