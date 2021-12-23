Contested race forms for Rockwall County Judge

There will be a contested race for the office of Rockwall County Judge in next year’s Republican Party primary as two more candidates have filed to face incumbent David Sweet.

Dec. 13 was the deadline for candidates to file for county, district and statewide offices in the March 1, 2022 primaries.

As of Tuesday morning, the office of Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott (https://candidate.texas-election.com/Elections/getQualifiedCandidatesInfo.do) indicated Sweet will face Frank New in the Republican primary. However,

John Michael Beaman of Heath told the Herald-Banner that he also filed for the GOP nomination for Rockwall County Judge on Nov. 17.

As of Tuesday, the Texas Secretary of State listed Brandon Vines as the sole candidate seeking nomination for the office in the Democratic Party primary.