ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall County, TX

Contested race forms for Rockwall County Judge

By Brad Kellar
Rockwall County Herald-Banner
Rockwall County Herald-Banner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GN6b4_0dUtBuGa00

There will be a contested race for the office of Rockwall County Judge in next year’s Republican Party primary as two more candidates have filed to face incumbent David Sweet.

Dec. 13 was the deadline for candidates to file for county, district and statewide offices in the March 1, 2022 primaries.

As of Tuesday morning, the office of Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott (https://candidate.texas-election.com/Elections/getQualifiedCandidatesInfo.do) indicated Sweet will face Frank New in the Republican primary. However,

John Michael Beaman of Heath told the Herald-Banner that he also filed for the GOP nomination for Rockwall County Judge on Nov. 17.

As of Tuesday, the Texas Secretary of State listed Brandon Vines as the sole candidate seeking nomination for the office in the Democratic Party primary.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockwall County, TX
Government
City
Heath, TX
County
Rockwall County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Rockwall County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sweet
Person
John B
Person
B. Scott
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rockwall County Herald-Banner

Rockwall County Herald-Banner

Rockwall, TX
726
Followers
22
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Rockwall County Herald-Banner

Comments / 0

Community Policy