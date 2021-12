Google is celebrating the official start of the Winter season with an animated Doodle visible to those in the Northern Hemisphere. Today’s Doodle highlights the Winter Solstice, which is the longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and is visible in a multitude of nations and regions including the US, Canada, the UK, Europe and India. The event also signifies the shortest day, with the daylight at a minimum courtesy of the axis of the planet, which is tilted further away from the sun.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO