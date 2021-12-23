2021 Arizona Diamondbacks Reviews, #21: Kole Calhoun

As noted, there weren’t many obvious candidates here. The highest bWAR by a D-back pitcher, ranked only 60th in the majors this year. Though Arizona was far from alone. Five other teams failed to have a player worth more than 2.5 bWAR this year: the Cubs, Rockies, Twins, Pirates and... wait, what, the Rays? Yep: no pitcher for Tampa this year was worth more than 2.3 bWAR (Tyler Glasnow and Andrew Kittredge). Yet they won more games than any other team in the American League. @Pitching. It’s clearly vastly over-rated.@ [Sorry, sarcasm font doesn’t appear to work too well in the body of stories] Still, startling to think Merrill Kelly would have been the most productive pitcher on the 2021 Rays...

