PITTSBURGH — Rain and snow are possible through the morning, then widespread rain will take over during the afternoon and evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 AM through 1 PM for Forest, Jefferson, Venango, Clarion, and Indiana Counties, and the higher elevations of Westmoreland County. Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice will accumulate around a light glaze.

INDIANA, PA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO