On the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown, Paul Heyman spoke for the first time since being fired and attacked by Roman Reigns. A sit-down interview with Kayla Braxton and Heyman aired on last night's show. A disheveled Heyman said he told Reigns the truth last week when he said he was protecting Reigns from Brock Lesnar. Heyman said his role as Reigns' special counsel was to protect Reigns as a personality, an intellectual property, and as a champion. Heyman said Reigns is the greatest Universal Champion of all time -- but he needs to be protected from Lesnar.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO