ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Fox Chief Lachlan Murdoch Reportedly ‘Troubled’ By Tucker Carlson’s Widely-Panned Patriot Purge Series

By Alex Griffing
mediaite.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucker Carlson’s three-part series, Patriot Purge, which aired on Fox Nation in November, stirred controversy, ruffled feathers inside Fox News, and reportedly “troubled” Lachlan Murdoch. Lachlan Murdoch, who serves as the CEO of Fox Corp., is the eldest son of Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox...

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 1

Related
Primetimer

Bret Baier lashes out at Fox News criticism: "The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox"

Appearing on Fox News' MediaBuzz, Baier -- now considered the face of Fox News' news operation after Chris Wallace's exit -- blasted critics like Don Lemon who said Fox News should no longer be considered a news operation and shouldn't be called on at White House news briefings. “I think that there’s emotion at play, there’s an effort figure out an angle at play,” Baier said. “The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox, and see the difference between Special Report and Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. Anybody who watches sees the difference.”
POLITICS
Popculture

Fox News Host Abruptly Announces Departure From Network

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace surprisingly announced on Sunday he is leaving the network, effective immediately. Just two hours after he said goodbye to viewers, CNN confirmed Wallace will join its new CNN+ streaming platform to host a weekday show. Wallace hosted Fox News Channel's Sunday morning show for 18 years.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'I was on the phone in real time': Fox News' Tucker Carlson reveals his son Buckley was working in the Captiol during the Jan. 6 riot as he brushes off criticism of his Patriot Purge series

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Slate

Who Is the Least Despicable Person on Fox News Now?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace ended his Sunday interview show this weekend with a big announcement: After 18 years in the host’s chair, he would leave Fox News. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in,” said Wallace, who is headed for a new streaming service from CNN. “I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out.” While the announcement was unexpected, Wallace’s departure did not entirely take me by surprise. There’s only so long anyone can stand the burden of being the most credible person at Fox News.
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lachlan Murdoch
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Jonah Goldberg
Primetimer

Fox News won't miss a beat following Chris Wallace's departure because he was mostly appreciated by its haters

"The liberal Twitterverse celebrated Wallace’s defection Sunday, imagining that it would somehow injure Fox," says Jack Shafer. "Sure, Fox has a 24- to 72-hour period of bad publicity to deal with, but by next weekend there will be a replacement host for Wallace on Fox News Sunday and by February, few viewers will remember Wallace at all. Dedicated Fox-haters (you know who you are) think that if they only drive off the channel’s top advertisers with boycotts, edit together enough supercuts of Fox’s lowest programming, or hector Tucker Carlson one more time, the channel that Rupert Murdoch built will come toppling down. But Fox is too profitable and its owner too tenacious to surrender. It would be easier to rid the world of Microsoft Windows than it would be to eradicate Fox. Ordinarily, when one network nabs an anchor from another it’s as much about damaging a foe by blowing a hole in the rival’s lineup as it is about absorbing new talent. NBC poached Megyn Kelly, in part, to hurt Fox. CBS stole Katie Couric to ding NBC. But that media maxim doesn’t apply to Wallace. He was emblematic of Fox only for non-Fox viewers, who thought of him as a professional oasis in the Fox sewer. Most Fox viewers probably had little sense of who he was: He anchored a one-hour show once a week that finished fourth in the Sunday shows derby. He popped up occasionally to provide commentary on other Fox shows, but he was never a franchise face like O’Reilly, Carlson, Hannity or even Baier. By leaving Fox for a competitor, Wallace has picked the opportune time and the opportune place for his break. He emerges with most of his dignity intact and, we assume, a big wad of Zuckerbucks in his pocket. He will draw fresh eyes to CNN+. He will serve as a CNN+ recruitment tool, describing Wallace as their journalistic ideal. But until he finally opens up to “share his concerns” about Fox, he will go down in broadcast history as the man who lent his many talents, his expertise, his interviewing techniques and his good name to a corrupt media conglomerate. Wallace may have physically escaped the cult, but until he’s as level with us as he presses his interview subjects to be, he’ll remain an honorary member." ALSO: What's behind the Jake Tapper-Chris Wallace "feud"?
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Corporation#Fox News#Fox Nation#Fox Corp#Washington Post#Fbi
The Independent

Tucker Carlson guest compares being transgender to marrying a cat

A conservative radio journalist and Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson have both been condemned for calling transgender people “Satanic”.Jason Whitlock, who hosts a show for Blaze TV, told Carlson on Wednesday that transgender people wanted to “marry a cat” and were “Satanic”. He argued that transgender people were a part of a “coalition that has been built of criminals”, and incorrectly suggested that LGBT+ rights were being pushed by so-called “global elites”. “There is a coalition that has been built of criminals, the mentally unstable, and just bitter people who are being used and funded to short America, to...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Primetimer

Fox News' Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson defend Chris Cuomo

"It’s easy to support people when things in life are going well, it’s always easy," Hannity said hours after CNN suspended Cuomo indefinitely for his role in advising his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the governor's sexual harassment scandal. "Chris’ brother, Andrew, was in big trouble,” Hannity continued. “Helping a brother, and a friend, in the worst moment of their life, is probably not the worst offense and he probably lied to himself even though he handled it wrong in terms of his work. If Chris does get back on the air, I assume he will apologize,” he concluded. “I believe in second chances when sincere apologies are made, but it’s you the audience that decides if the apology is sincere.” Tucker Carlson also defended Cuomo: "Chris Cuomo may be an idiot, but he understands that his obligation is to the people he’s related to. When they need your help, you help them," he tweeted.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says people ‘should be proud’ of getting Covid

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said people "should be proud" of getting Covid in a bizzare anti-vax speech. In an 30-minute address before a crowd of young conservatives gathered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mr Carlson said he was "totally intolerant of the vax stuff" and called the vaccination situation a "class war".
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

‘So Insane That it Has to be True:’ Twitter Delights in Alleged Email Showing Hunter Biden Wrote Tucker Carlson’s Kid a College Recommendation

Pro-Trump celebrity lawyer and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood posted a screenshot on the messaging platform Telegram Thursday purporting to be a friendly 2014 email exchange between Hunter Biden and Tucker Carlson. Posted by Wood, the alleged email, the authenticity of which has not been verified, appears to show Carlson thanking...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy