Ryan Kelly, Andrew Sendejo, Mark Glowinski out for Colts vs. Cardinals

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts had a relatively clean injury report this week but will be without some starters this weekend when they come to take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium Christmas night.

They released their final injury report of the week and two players have been ruled out, while another starter will miss the game due to COVID protocols.

The details are below.

Ruled out

C Ryan Kelly (personal), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion)

Kelly did not practice all week with some personal issue and does not have an injury but has been ruled out. He also is not listed on the team’s depth chart as of Thursday.

Sendejo did not clear concussion protocols

COVID list

CB Rock Ya-Sin, G Mark Glowinski

Ya-Sin was added to the reserve Wednesday. It seems unlikely he will play, so the Colts will be missing a starting cornerback.

Glowinski, their starter at right guard, was placed on the COVID list Thursday. He will be out for Saturday’s game.

Players without game designations

G Quenton Nelson (illness), S George Odum (illness)

Both were full participants on Thursday.

Cardinals' final report

Ruled out:

  • DL Jordan Phillips (knee)
  • P Andy Lee (COVID list)

Questionable:

  • RB James Conner (heel)
  • OL Max Garcia (knee)
  • WR Rondale Moore (ankle)
  • C Rodney Hudson (COVID list)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

