Texas A&M-Commerce cagers win two from Arkansas-Fort Smith

Texas A&M University-Commerce’s two basketball teams will head into the Christmas holiday with extra momentum after they swept Lone Star Conference foe Arkansas-Fort Smith in two home games on Monday.

The Lion women, who rank third in NCAA Division II, stayed undefeated with a 99-86 victory. The 11-0 Lions topped the 90-point barrier for the fourth game this season.

The Lion men got some clutch free throws from Carson Tuttle to hold off Arkansas-Fort Smith 68-65. The Lions are now 8-1.

Both teams will be off until Dec. 31. The women will entertain Midwestern State first at 2 p.m., with the men’s game to follow at 4 in the Field House. There will be no charge for admission on Fan Appreciation Day.

Tuttle went 10-for-10 from the free throw line, including 4-of-4 in the final seven seconds to give the Lions the victory. Tuttle finished with a game-high 18 points to go with five rebounds and three assists.

Alphonso Willis and Augustine Ene both tossed in 12 points and Jairus Roberson added nine. Willis pulled down eight rebounds. Clashon Gaffney and Demarcus Demonia both added seven points. Gaffney, who’s been leading Division II in blocked shots, blocked four.

Matthew Wilson, who was 6-of-10 from 3-point range, led the visiting Lions and all scorers with 28 points and Courtney Murrell tossed in 11.

Eight players scored for the Lion women in their victory on Monday. Chania Wright led with 23 points followed by Laila Lawrence (21), DesiRay Kernal (15), Dyani Robinson (13) and Juliana Louis (10). Wright passed the 1,000-point mark for her career with the Lions. Kernal led the Lions in rebounds with 10 and Robinson handed out a career-high 11 assists. Louis pulled down six rebounds.

Ashanti Eden paced Arkansas-Forth Smith with 22 points and five rebounds. Mar’Shalia Lollie doubled with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Paige Elston recorded 11 points and seven assists.

Robinson was named the women’s offensive player of the week in the LSC after scoring in double figures in three A&M-Commerce victories for the week. She scored 21 against Texas Woman’s, 18 versus Midwestern State and the 13 points against Arkansas-Fort Smith. Robinson currently ranks fifth in the LSC in scoring at 15.4 points per game.

Women’s head coach Jason Burton was named the NCAA Division II women’s basketball coach of the week by Women’s HoopDirt.

TBurton was also recently recognized by Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball as a 40 under 40 coach. The magazine/website recognizes standout coaches who are age 40 or under.