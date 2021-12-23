ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Saquon Barkley playing for himself down the stretch

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shyz3_0dUt5wZ300

Saquon Barkley believes he has spent most of the season discussing everyone else's expectations for him coming off major knee surgery.

The questions never stopped. Has recovering from an ACL injury been tougher than expected? Are you going to return to being one of the NFL's top running backs? Why are you gaining fewer yards than expected?

With three games left in the season, Barkley seemingly wants to shut out the noise with the Giants (4-10) preparing to play the rival Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) on Sunday.

“The only thing that really matters is my thought process, you know what I mean?” Barkley said Thursday after practice. “I got to go out there and control what I can control. I say football is a 11-man sport. It’s the greatest team sport in the world, but I got to go out there and control what I can control.”

Barkley has carried 115 times for 429 yards and two touchdowns. He has also caught 37 passes for 248 yards and two TDs. In his rookie season in 2018, the former Penn State star ran for 1,307 yards and 11 TDs. He also caught 91 passes for 721 yards and four TDs.

Barkley said there are two things he wants to focus on. He intends to play with a team-first approach while also focusing on himself and getting better every day.

The 24-year-old Barkley tore the ACL and meniscus in his right knee in the second game of the 2020 season. He had surgery a little more than a month later and then spent the next nine months getting ready for training camp and eventually the season. It wasn't decided until days before New York's opener that he would play against Denver, and that would be on a limited basis.

There was rust and it took him a month to shows signs of the Barkley of old. In a road game at New Orleans on Oct. 3, Barkley ran for 52 yards on 13 carries and scored a game-winning TD on a 6-yard run in overtime. The second pick overall in 2018 also had five catches for 74 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown catch.

The following week, the Giants went to Dallas and Barkley was stoked. Running backs coach Burton Burns and then-offensive coordinator Jason Garrett both told him before the game they were expecting big things.

“I felt very confident that I was going to be able to have a big performance for the team and hopefully be able to turn the season around,” Barkley said.

With just over six minutes left in the first quarter, Barkley ran a short pass pattern over the middle and stepped on the foot of Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis. He sprained his left ankle and missed the next four games.

Over the past year, Barkley has talked to many athletes about ACL injuries and has decided that each player's return is an individual thing. Some guys come back within a year. Others take two seasons to return to form.

“I think personally, not making excuses, I felt like after the Saints, I felt like that I would probably have been on track to being one of those guys within the next season to get back to where you were or even better and then I just had an unlucky step on someone’s foot,” he said.

Barkley's goal for now is just to improve.

“Basically, just finish the season with a high note, get better each week, keep continuing to go back, watch what I could learn from and improve my game,” he said.

Barkley refused to discuss his contact. He is due to make $7.21 million next season, the final year of his rookie deal.

“I think I made it clear that this is the place that drafted me,” Barkley said. “I would love to be here forever. But I mean, all the other stuff, I really don’t have time to focus on.”

Barkley also took the time to say he loves playing with quarterback Daniel Jones, who was shut down for the season earlier this week with a neck injury.

“I love the way he works, and I think I’ve said it multiple times about how I feel about that guy and his attitude and the way he works,” Barkley said. “I know how special he is, and I know how special he’s going to be.”

NOTES: WR Kadarius Toney was activated off the COVID-19 list. The rookie wide receiver has not played since Nov. 22 at Tampa Bay. ... Coach Joe Judge said two players on the COVID-19 list, LB Oshane Ximines and DB J.R. Reed, returned to the team facility and worked with trainers. ... RB Gary Brightwell (neck) was limited in practice. He missed practice Wednesday after being hurt Sunday against Dallas.

———

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

New York Giants’ shocking QB plans possibly revealed

The New York Giants season has got worse as the year has progressed. All Pro running back Saquon Barkley missed more time with injury. Quarterback Daniel Jones did not take the leap forward Giants fans were hoping to see. Jones was then placed on season-ending injured reserve, opening the door for Mike Glennon.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
OCRegister

Devontae Booker, not Saquon Barkley, speaks for Giants offense after loss

PHILADELPHIA – Giants captain Saquon Barkley did not speak to the media postgame on Sunday after being held to 32 rushing yards on 15 carries by the Philadelphia Eagles. Devontae Booker, who has been the Giants’ best running back this season, stepped forward as the only non-quarterback to speak for a horrendous offensive performance.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Penn State#Acl
ESPN

Hurts keeps Eagles in playoff race in 34-10 win over Giants

PHILADELPHIA -- — The play was called “East Texas” in a nod to Jalen Hurts' and Lane Johnson's roots and — for a franchise that loves a bit of trickery — all that was needed for it to work was for the right tackle to break free at the goal line.
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

487K+
Followers
123K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy