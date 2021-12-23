ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Howard County resumes indoor mask mandate beginning Sunday at 5 p.m. amid COVID surge

By Madison Bateman
Howard County Times
Howard County Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unDpv_0dUt5s2900

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Thursday signed an executive order requiring masks to be worn indoors in all businesses and facilities open to the public, as well as on public transportation in the county.

Ball’s decision came in consultation with local health and business leaders. The requirement will be effective at 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the county’s website.

“With the rapidly multiplying number of COVID-19 cases due to the omicron and delta variants, positivity rates in double digits and increases in hospitalizations, this is a necessary step to further protect our residents,” Ball stated. “Being vaccinated, getting a booster and wearing a mask are the three best ways to protect yourself and those around you.”

Maryland’s testing positivity rate has climbed to 12.8%, and statewide hospitalizations have surpassed 1,500.

“Masks are a simple and effective tool we can all use to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community as we continue to observe an increase in cases across Howard County,” said Dr. Maura Rossman, Howard County health officer. “The contagious nature of the omicron variant has increased the need for everyone to practice basic prevention techniques.”

[More Maryland news] 17-year-old dies from Thursday shooting in Upton »

Nate Hynson, owner and manager of Mutiny Pirate Bar in Elkridge, said his business is fully prepared to abide by the order.

“Our staff is understanding and as an organization we think it’s the right move,” he said. “The mask mandates have been hard on small businesses and we were glad to see it lifted but we are just as committed as beating this thing as anyone else.”

Hynson noted that as a food establishment, Mutiny Pirate Bar has an even greater responsibility than some other businesses to follow public health safety guidelines.

“We can’t just wait until this is in the rearview mirror,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Howard County, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Howard County, MD
Coronavirus
City
Elkridge, MD
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#County Executive#The Mask#Mandates#Omicron#Mutiny Pirate Bar
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Howard County Times

Howard County Times

Columbia, MD
660
Followers
26
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Howard County Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy