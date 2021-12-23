ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Dr. Galsky the Evolution of Standard Options in Urothelial Carcinoma

By Matthew Galsky, MD
 3 days ago

Matthew Galsky, MD, discusses the evolution of standard of care treatment options in urothelial carcinoma. Matthew Galsky, MD, professor of medicine (hematology and medical oncology) and urology, director of Genitourinary Medical Oncology, director of the Novel Therapeutics...

Cilta-Cel Provides Superior Option Vs Standard Regimens in Triple-Class Exposed Multiple Myeloma

Comparative data from the phase 1 CARTITUDE-1 trial and the real-world LocoMMotion study demonstrated that ciltacabtagene autoleucel bested standard options for patients with triple-class exposed multiple myeloma. Comparative data from the phase 1 CARTITUDE-1 trial (NCT03548207) and the real-world LocoMMotion (NCT04035226) study demonstrated that ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel; JNJ-68284528) bested standard...
Thymic carcinoma: Symptoms, stages, treatment, and survival rate

Thymic carcinoma is a cancer that starts in the outer layers of the thymus gland. It is a very rare form of cancer, but it can be aggressive and difficult to treat. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates there are about. new cases of thymic cancer each year in the...
Tafasitamab and Lenalidomide Combo Yields Higher OS vs Standard Options in Relapsed/Refractory DLBCL

Patients with autologous stem cell transplant–ineligible relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma appear to benefit from treatment with tafasitamab and lenalidomide. Treatment with tafasitamab (Monjuvi) and lenalidomide (Revlimid) provided an overall survival (OS) benefit vs standard options in a population of patients with autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT)–ineligible relapsed/refractory diffuse...
BT5528 Shows Tolerability in Urothelial and Ovarian Cancer

Investigators reported meaningful pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic observations of BT5528 treatment, suggesting tumor penetration in a standard 3+ 3 dose-escalation trial. Tolerability and dose efficacy findings were determined for BT5528, a first-in class bicyclic peptide conjugated to monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), in a phase 1/2 trial (NCT04180371) in patients with advanced malignancies associated with erythropoietinproducing hepatocellular A2 (EphA2) expression. The results were presented by Meredith McKean, MD, MPH, associate director of the Melanoma and Skin Cancer Research Program at Sarah Cannon Research Institute in Nashville, Tennessee, during the American Association for Cancer Research-National Cancer Institute- European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.1 Investigators reported meaningful pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic observations, suggesting tumor penetration in the standard 3+ 3 dose-escalation trial.
Dr. Zurita-Saavedra on Leveraging Antiandrogen Agents in Metastatic HSPC

Amado J. Zurita-Saavedra, MD, discusses the utilization of the antiandrogen agents apalutamide and enzalutamide in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. Amado J. Zurita-Saavedra, MD, assistant professor, associate professor, Department of Genitourinary Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the utilization of the antiandrogen agents apalutamide (Erleada) and enzalutamide (Xtandi) in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).
Surgical Resectability Remains Crucial in Determining Treatment Strategy in Liver-Only Metastatic CRC

Early identification of patients with liver-only metastatic colorectal cancer who are eligible for resection is crucial to determining their course of treatment and what role modalities like chemotherapy will play in their treatment strategy. Early identification of patients with liver-only metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who are eligible for resection is...
Dr. Shirasu on the Clinical Implications of ctDNA in CRC

Hiromichi Shirasu, MD, discusses the clinical implications of the GALAXY trial as part of the CIRCULATE-Japan project, which is investigating circulating tumor DNA status in patients with resectable colorectal cancer. Hiromichi Shirasu, MD, of the Shizuoka Cancer Center in Shizuoka, Japan, discusses the clinical implications of the GALAXY trial (UMIN000039205)...
Avelumab Maintenance for Urothelial Carcinoma: Real-World Evidence

Daniel Petrylak, MD and Donald Barry Boyd, MD, MS, examine real-world data presented in the recent publication, “Avelumab first-line maintenance in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma: Applying clinical trial findings to clinical practice.”. Daniel Petrylak, MD: Hello, I’m Dr. Daniel Petrylak, professor of medicine and urology at the...
Reviewing the Year 2021 in Lung Cancer Treatment

Thoracic Night Live is devoted to spotlighting the biggest topics in lung cancer and pivotal studies discussed at medical meetings throughout the year. Good evening and welcome! Thank you for joining OncLive’s fifth episode of Thoracic Night Live, a program devoted to spotlighting the biggest topics in lung cancer and pivotal studies discussed at medical meetings throughout the year.
Toripalimab Added to Chemotherapy Extends PFS in Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

Results from the phase 3 JUPITER-02 trial show that oncologists can extend progression-free survival in patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma by adding toripalimab to chemotherapy. Adding the PD-1 monoclonal antibody toripalimab to standard chemotherapy for patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma boosted progression-free survival (PFS) compared to chemotherapy alone in the phase 3...
Dr. Gold on Leveraging Sotorasib in KRAS G12C–Mutated NSCLC

Kathryn Gold, MD, discusses best practices with the use of sotorasib in patients with KRAS G12C–mutated non–small cell lung cancer. Kathryn Gold, MD, medical oncologist and professor of medicine at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, discusses best practices with the use of sotorasib (Lumakras) in patients with KRAS G12C–mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Adjuvant Therapy for EGFR Mutant Early-Stage NSCLC: ADAURA

Solange Peters, MD, PhD: Looking at early-stage non-small cell lung cancer, and after complete resection, we have established 15 years ago the rule for an adjuvant chemotherapy. Adjuvant chemotherapy in resected non-small cell lung cancer has a modest but significant overall survival benefit above observation or placebo. What I mean by that is, in unselected non-small cell lung cancer, like stage 2 or stage 3, an adjuvant chemotherapy with 4 cycles of chemotherapy is recommended. There’s a discussion still about the end 0 disease. There are 2 trials, the Canadian 1 and the American 1, showing that if no lymph nodes are affected by the disease, it’s about the tumor size. Chemotherapy and adjuvant chemotherapy might be recommended above 4 cm of the size of the tier—the size of the tumor. That’s the modest, but beneficial adjuvant chemotherapy to be given to all patients irrespective of molecular iterations and biomarker. That’s the standard of care of the recent decade. We have been exposed recently to 2 new standards of care. The first 1 is on the top of the chemotherapy, which is to add targeted therapy, osimertinib [Tagrisso]. This is an EGFR third generation TKI [tyrosine kinase inhibitor] that lasts up to 3 years in this patient with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. This has shown, per trial design, the benefits, according to the seventh TNM classification in stage 2 and in stage 3a in progression-free survival. We still don’t have the OS [overall survival] data in the secondary end point, also in stage 1b, in that trial according to the seventh TNM classification. Meaning more than 3 cm. So basically, on the top of the standard chemotherapy, osimertinib for 3 years has become a standard of care in many countries because of the huge magnitude of disease-free survival benefit ranging from 2.12 in stage 3 to 0.39 in stage 1b, which is still very significant. This means that we should test these patients for EGFR mutation. In my center again, it’s done routinely in all patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. We routinely do an NGS [next-generation sequencing] on the biopsies. In centers where it is not reflex testing, I think it has to be established in non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. EGFR mutation, per se, or part of an NGS testing, is performed to be able to offer this adjuvant osimertinib after chemotherapy. Remember that in the ones without EGFR and without ALK, adjuvant immunotherapy can also be offered. We have data from the IMpower010 [clinical trial], which is now telling us that in the adjuvant setting, adding atezolizumab [Tecentriq] can also improve the disease-free survival in patients without EGFR mutation. This is related to the PD-L1 [programmed death-ligand 1] expression. It’s validated in positive PD-L1 expression and even more, I would say, validated in high PD-L1 expression. To answer your question, you have EGFR testing for chemotherapy followed by adjuvant osimertinib. You might have PD-L1 testing for chemotherapy plus adjuvant atezolizumab. That’s my current opinion on what you should do in addition to the old days chemotherapy.
Addition of TIL Therapy to Pembrolizumab Shows Efficacy in Advanced Melanoma, HNSCC, and Cervical Cancer

The combination of tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte cell therapy with lifileucel or LN-145 and pembrolizumab demonstrated encouraging efficacy and safety in patients with advanced melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and cervical cancer who were naïve to immune checkpoint inhibitors. The combination of tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) cell therapy with lifileucel...
Dr. Bekaii-Saab on the Benefits Derived With Bevacizumab Plus TAS-102 in mCRC

Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP, discusses the addition of bevacizumab to trifluridine/tipiracil in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP, medical oncologist, medical director, Cancer Clinical Research Office, vice chair and section chief, Medical Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic, discusses the addition of bevacizumab (Avastin) to trifluridine/tipiracil (TAS-102; Lonsurf) in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
Dr. Dorff on the Clinical Implications of the ARAMIS Trial in Nonmetastatic CRPC

Tanya Dorff, MD, discusses the clinical implications of the phase 3 ARAMIS trial in nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Tanya Dorff, MD, medical oncologist, associate clinical professor, Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research, City of Hope, discusses the clinical implications of the phase 3 ARAMIS trial (NCT02200614) in nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC).
Dr. Jain on the Importance of Communication for Multidisciplinary Care in CRC

Shikha Jain, MD, FACP, discusses the importance of communication in patients with colorectal cancer and liver metastases who are receiving multidisciplinary care. Shikha Jain, MD, FACP, assistant professor of medicine, director of communication strategies in medicine, University of Illinois (UI) College of Medicine, associate director of oncology communication and digital innovation, UI Cancer Center, medical oncologist, Department of Hematology and Oncology, UI Health, discusses the importance of communication in patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) and liver metastases who are receiving multidisciplinary care.
Dr. Sherbenou on Future Directions With Maintenance Therapy in Multiple Myeloma

Daniel Sherbenou, MD, PhD, discusses future directions with maintenance therapy in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who received CAR T-cell therapy. Daniel Sherbenou, MD, PhD, associate professor, Division of Hematology, University of Colorado (UC) Health’s Blood Disorders and Cell Therapies Center, UC Medicine, discusses future directions with maintenance therapy in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who received CAR T-cell therapy.
