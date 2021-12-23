Unvaccinated city employees begin facing discipline

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) On Nov. 1, 2021, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto made a vaccine mandate for city employees.

City of Pittsburgh employees had until Dec. 22 to be fully vaccinated or face disciplinary action.

As of Dec. 23, the day following the vaccine requirement deadline, the city stated that 85.5% of their employees have complied with the new requirement and are fully vaccinated.

Also counted in the 85.5% are those who are exempt or requested an extension.

The city also stated that 278 workers remain unvaccinated and not in compliance.

Discipline in accordance with the policy has begun for those employees.

If an employee receives their first shot, the discipline will be paused.