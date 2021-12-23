ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County drops eminent domain claim on Beaver property

By Jacob Comer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAVER, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission has dropped an eminent domain claim on a property in Beaver. The property is owned by Michael and Shauntell Durgan. It used to be the home of a popular...

Mercer County looks back on projects throughout 2021

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – 2021 was a busy year for Mercer County. They saw huge progress on a number of projects and the county commission is excited to keep things moving. According to County Commissioner Greg Puckett, COVID-19 has easily been the biggest factor influencing the county. One important aspect of that is funding from the American Rescue Plan, and how the county will use it to upgrade infrastructure.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Raleigh County Memorial Airport restaurant ready to reopen

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After closing due to the pandemic, one restaurant is nearly ready to reopen in Raleigh County. The Raleigh County Memorial Airport Restaurant is just weeks away from fully opening to the public. The restaurant is now under new management. However, the employees are hard at work to make sure people still […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Raleigh County Courthouse working to restore heat to first floor

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Going to work was pretty chilly for some workers at the Raleigh County courthouse lately. For the past few weeks, employees were without heat throughout the first floor of the building. This is not the first issue the building has had with its air conditioning unit, as the building went without […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Beaver County Commissioners approve paving project in Midland

MIDLAND — County commissioners recently approved a paving contract for the repaving of Virginia Avenue from 13th Street to Murphy Hill Road in the borough. The contract is with Youngblood Paving Inc. and will run from Dec. 2, 2021, through Dec. 2, 2023, at a cost of $113,696. The contract will be entirely funded through Beaver County Community Development. Commissioners also agreed to extend their contract with Youngblood for the paving of certain county roads to June 30, 2022. These roads include Recreation Drive, Forcey Drive and Calcutta Road.  This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Beaver County Commissioners approve paving project in Midland
MIDLAND, PA
RCCAA offering auto repair assistance to Raleigh County residents

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) is offering auto repair assistance to families in need. This offer is only available for a limited time. According to the RCCAA, a family of four can make up to $53,000 and qualify for this program. A...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Humane Society of Raleigh County raises money for new wellness center

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Humane Society of Raleigh County has an ongoing project in the works. The shelter hopes to soon have enough funds for a new wellness center. The Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center will cut costs in half, bringing on-site veterinarians to assist instead of having to transport animals to different locations.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Raleigh County man charged with murder

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Raleigh County man is charged with murder. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday, December 10, 2021, at around 3:19 pm, deputies responded to Center Street in Crab Orchard for a report of a male who was struck in the head not breathing. When deputies arrived, Jeremy Gambrell was found unresponsive inside the home.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Mercer County’s vaping lawsuit now in the courts

PRINCETON – A Mercer County lawsuit that seeks to stop the vaping industry from marketing its products to teenagers is now in the courts. “The lawsuit has officially been filed as of Monday,” county commissioner Greg Puckett said Wednesday. “Mercer County was the first in the state.”
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Beaver County Issues Burn Ban

With an extremely warm and dry weather pattern persisting in late 2021, Beaver County has issued a burn ban. The Beaver County Commission issued a burn ban Monday as extreme fire danger exists in the county. Therefore, it is unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop, or other wild lands, or to build a campfire or bonfire, or to burn rubbish or other material that may cause a forest, grass, range, crop or other wild land fire. Anyone convicted of violating this resolution is subject to a fine of not more than 500 hundred dollars to imprisonment of not more than one year or both. Exceptions are for welding, cutting torch, or grinding activities and campers and outdoor cooking. The burn ban is effective immediately and will not exceed 14 days. If extreme fire danger conditions persist, subsequent resolutions may be passed.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
GP mill site was second Fort Bragg property the Skunk Train has acquired through eminent domain

FORT BRAGG, 12/14/21 — The Skunk Train, one of the county’s most popular tourist draws, became a sore point for many coastal residents after it decided to use its status as a public utility to condemn and acquire almost 300 acres of prime beachfront property, albeit contaminated, for $1.23 million. It’s the second property the Skunk Train took through eminent domain. The owners of those parcels welcomed the handover, but many, including the City of Fort Bragg, did not.
FORT BRAGG, CA
Story County supervisors to condemn possible use of eminent domain for two pipelines

The Story County supervisors voted to file a comment condemning possible eminent domain use for two pipelines proposed to cut through Iowa. The two multi-billion-dollar carbon sequestration pipelines are proposed to break ground in Iowa for the sake of lowering emissions. One of the companies, Summit Carbon Solutions, touts the capture of 8 to 9 million tons of emissions in the first year, but farmers argue the damage to their land would result in years of crop yield losses.
STORY COUNTY, IA

