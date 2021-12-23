Raleigh County drops eminent domain claim on Beaver property

With an extremely warm and dry weather pattern persisting in late 2021, Beaver County has issued a burn ban. The Beaver County Commission issued a burn ban Monday as extreme fire danger exists in the county. Therefore, it is unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop, or other wild lands, or to build a campfire or bonfire, or to burn rubbish or other material that may cause a forest, grass, range, crop or other wild land fire. Anyone convicted of violating this resolution is subject to a fine of not more than 500 hundred dollars to imprisonment of not more than one year or both. Exceptions are for welding, cutting torch, or grinding activities and campers and outdoor cooking. The burn ban is effective immediately and will not exceed 14 days. If extreme fire danger conditions persist, subsequent resolutions may be passed.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO