Exploring the Whatnots: Rarities, comics, NFTS

When I first read about NFTs, I thought that they made little sense. A couple of weeks later, my Millennial-age daughter asked me if I knew anything about them. I asked around and read and started to learn what NFTs were all about. It turns out that an NFT is a digital asset that exists only in the digital universe. You can’t touch it, but you can own it. An NFT can be any type of digital file, including an artwork, an article, a photo, music, or even a meme, such as “Disaster Girl,” the original photo of which sold for $500,000 in April this year. This NFT is an image of four-year-old Zoë Roth watching a house on fire in 2005. It was the first of several high price NFT sales. NFT stands for “Non Fungible Token.” A “Fungible Token” is a $20 bill that can be exchanged for four $5 bills, and thus, still holds the same value. Therefore, a $20 bill is a fungible token.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO