Winter storm warnings remain in effect through early Monday morning for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said periods of heavy snow is expected in most of Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches is expected, with 6 to 8 inches in the Camas Mountain area and the higher passes along Interstate 5. Significant impacts are expected for all area roads and highways.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO