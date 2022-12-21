ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Last-Minute Gifts on Amazon for Everyone on Your List

By Oscar Hartzog and Nishka Dhawan
 1 day ago
Gifting can be a stressful ordeal — especially if you’re running from store to store just a few days before Christmas. Luckily, there’s Amazon to lessen the stress. The everything store (unsurprisingly) offers some of the best gifts — either for loved ones or for yourself — and they ship almost as fast as Santa.

What Are the Best Gifts on Amazon?

The best gifts on Amazon range from apparel and accessories to the latest tech to home goods. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts on Amazon that can be delivered by Christmas with Amazon Prime shipping. If you’re not a Prime member, try a free trial here to get these presents ASAP.

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qio6G_0dUt1CXp00

The latest AirPods Pros — Apple’s higher-end, noise-cancelling earbuds — now live in our pockets alongside our phones and wallets. If you’re shopping for anyone that doesn’t have a pair, or needs an upgrade from an old version, it’s easily one of the best gifts on Amazon with high-quality audio, powerful noise-cancellation, and the easiest iPhone connectivity of any earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Price: $249.00 $199.99

Buy Now

Diptyque Baies Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGlFs_0dUt1CXp00

Candles are always a safe, effective gift, but we recommend going luxurious for best effect. And there’s no candle brand more luxurious than Diptyque . The French brand’s candles smell incredible, burn longer than most, and feature the instantly-recognizable logo, making them one of our go-tos during the holidays (and you can pick up this one on Amazon).

Buy: Diptyque Baies Candle (6.5 oz.) $70

JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkUgB_0dUt1CXp00

This Flip 6 speaker from JBL strikes a balance between portability and sound quality (i.e. not too big but loud enough for a crowd), making it our favorite Bluetooth speaker to gift this year. It’s also extra durable and waterproof, ensuring longevity — even if your giftee is “accident-prone.”

Buy: JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker $99.95

Singsation Karaoke Machine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Na26a_0dUt1CXp00

Whether for holiday parties or livening up family get-togethers, this Singsation karaoke machine makes one of the best gifts on Amazon. It connects to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth, letting you access any karaoke song on YouTube or a dedicated karaoke app of your choosing, and requires almost no setup.

Buy: Singsation Karaoke Machine $149.99

Leatherman Sidekick Multitool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1og94Q_0dUt1CXp00

We’re always surprised by how many people own and use a multitool in their day-to-day activities. Whether it’s opening packages, fixing things here and there, or surviving on a rugged camping trip, just about everyone will find uses for a good multitool, making it a great gift idea. If you’re looking to pick up a multitool for a loved one, we suggest this compact yet versatile Leatherman Wingman.

Leatherman Wingman Multitool

Price: $69.95

Buy Now

HemingWeigh 1-Inch Thick Yoga Mat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKxYU_0dUt1CXp00

High-quality yoga mats are something most of us use regularly, but neglect to replace as often as we should. If you know someone who does yoga or works out with a mat often, chances are they’ll appreciate a new one. For any such people on your list, grab this one from HemingWeigh.

HemingWeigh 1-Inch Yoga Mat

Price: $60.00 $54.99

Buy Now

Seiko 5 Men’s Stainless Steel Watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAZTn_0dUt1CXp00

Yes, you can get a great watch on Amazon. And thanks to low prices, those watches also make excellent gifts. A case in point is this Seiko 5 (model SNXS73), which showcases a timeless look and an automatic movement (which you almost never see at under $200).

Buy: Seiko Men’s SNXS73 Seiko 5 $103.98

All-new Kindle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4Qyv_0dUt1CXp00

If you’re shopping for a bookworm, this new Kindle is a no-brainer. If they haven’t tried an e-reader yet, they’ll surely start using one if gifted the Kindle. If they have an old e-reader, this is a clear upgrade with the lightest most compact build of any Kindle yet, plus the device’s signature glare-free, paper-like display.

Buy: All-new Kindle (2022) $99.99

Toloco Massage Gun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzEUR_0dUt1CXp00

If you’re wondering what to buy an athlete — whether casual or hardcore — a good massage gun is one of the best gifts on Amazon. This one from Toloco is one of our favorites with a huge assortment of heads and speeds to get those hard-to-relieve spots, and it’s very affordable with a sale price of just $100 right now.

Buy: TOLOCO Massage Gun $99.99

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5KqI_0dUt1CXp00

Smart lightbulbs can totally overhaul the feel of your loved one’s space, letting them change lighting color and dimness from their phone or voice assistant. Best of all, top-selling smart lightbulbs are now very affordable, such as this two-pack from Kasa that works with Alexa, Google Home, and the Kasa app on iOS and Android phones.

Buy: Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $16.99

Chess Armory Chess Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F3cbG_0dUt1CXp00

Scores of us started playing online chess during lockdown (partially motivated by the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit), but now that we’re all together in person again, it’s a good idea to get a physical chess set for any players in your life. We like this one from Chess Armory, which features a no-frills wooden construction and a foldable, portable design.

Chess Armory Chess Set

Price: $36.99 $28.99

Buy Now

Coway Airmega Air Purifier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zb0L_0dUt1CXp00

Decor pieces like plants and throw blankets are good gifts, but a top-rated air purifier like this Coway Airmega can make a much bigger difference in your loved one’s home. By removing germs, bacteria, odor, and other toxins, the Airmega can keep occupants safer from illness while improving the overall “feel” of space as large as 930 square feet.

Buy: Coway Airmega 250S $335.07

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GAAS0_0dUt1CXp00

The new Apple Watch SE, released in September, is the most affordable in the Apple Watch lineup, with this GPS-equipped 44-millimeter model on sale for $260. This takes it down into a reasonable gifting territory, but your recipient still gets all the fitness and connectivity bells and whistles that make the Apple Watch the world’s best-selling timepiece.

Buy: Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm] $259.00

Fluance RT85 Reference Vinyl Turntable

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOYDV_0dUt1CXp00

If you’re shopping for an audiophile, a premium turntable like this Fluance RT85 can elevate the heart of their sound system. Thanks to components like an acrylic platter, a 2M Blue elliptical cartridge, and a servo motor, the turntable produces steady, vibration-free audio — and it looks great too.

Buy: Fluance RT85 Record Player $499.99

Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro Instant Camera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCyHF_0dUt1CXp00

Instant cameras make fun gifts for photographers and non-photographers alike, but they’re also great for holiday get-togethers pictures (that won’t get lost in your phone’s camera roll). This Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro is one of our favorites, boasting modern, fast-printing technology in a throwback package.

Buy: Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro $79.99

Marquis by Waterford Crystal Glasses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAAes_0dUt1CXp00

Nice crystal glassware is always a welcome bar upgrade — especially for the cocktail or liquor aficionados in your life. These highly-rated old fashioned glasses from Marquis by Waterford are some of the best that you can buy on Amazon, and they’re relatively affordable for crystal.

Buy: Marquis by Waterford Crystal Glasses $54.91

Aesop Hand Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9nEZ_0dUt1CXp00

Aesop is the gold standard of soap with uniquely luxurious scents, but it’s not something most people would splurge on. This makes Aesop’s products prime for gifting. We suggest this Vetiver hand soap, which your giftee can use to zhuzh up their guest bath or kitchen.

Aesop Reverence Hand Wash

Price: $70.13 $40.00

Buy Now

Levi’s Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwPa0_0dUt1CXp00

This sherpa trucker jacket from Levi’s is one of those pieces that’s appreciated by fashion lovers and anyone who says they don’t care about clothes. It’s effortless, timeless, and, best of all for you the gifter, very affordable as far as outerwear goes.

Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Price: $108.00 $75.60

Buy Now

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34x3Ro_0dUt1CXp00

Patagonia’s Black Hole duffel bag is sometimes hard to find in stock, and for good reason. It’s ultra-rugged, water-resistant, and features backpack straps as well as drop handles and a shoulder sling. In short, anyone can use it — whether for camping, weekend road trips, or flights.

Buy: Patagonia Black Hole Duffel $169.99

Yeti Rambler Tumbler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOt9F_0dUt1CXp00

Yeti’s Rambler tumbler might be the best cup of all time. The 10-ounce vessel uses Yeti’s dual-wall insulation to keep both hot and cold beverages at the proper temperature for hours (literally). Plus, it features a rounded shape and a thin lip that works for wine as well as coffee, cocktails, and just about anything else. Needless to say, we’d be thrilled to get another one as a gift this year.

Buy: YETI Rambler 10 oz Tumbler $25

UGG Women’s Coquette Slipper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Tg5g_0dUt1CXp00

Slippers are never a bad gift idea — especially during the chilly holiday season. We like these Coquette slippers from UGG, which deliver the brand’s signature, unrivaled coziness. We also like that the Coquettes have a rugged sole, letting you, say, walk the dog or take out the trash without ruining your slippers.

Vekkia Rechargeable Book Light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v95TI_0dUt1CXp00

We’re big fans of the versatility offered by e-readers, but physical books will always have a spot on our bookshelf — and we’d wager that most book lovers on your shopping list are the same. This nifty clip-on book light from Vekkia makes reading physical books much easier in low light, whether your giftee is reading in bed next to a partner, on a camping trip, or on the patio at night.

Buy: Vekkia Book Light $16.99

Roku Streambar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rX5YQ_0dUt1CXp00

This Roku Streambar combines the audio-upgrading power of a soundbar with the convenience of Roku’s streaming stick into one. We’ve been using a Streambar for over a year now, and have no complaints. If you’re shopping for, say, someone that just got their own apartment, this is one of the best gifts on Amazon.

Roku Streambar

Price: $129.99 $79.99

Buy Now

Some people start their day with a cup of coffee. Some choose tea. Some go for water. And some opt for a nice, refreshing glass of juice. If you’re a juice fanatic, you’re certainly not alone. However, unfortunately, many of the processed fruit juices you find at the grocery store can be detrimental to your overall health and even lead to weight gain over time. They typically share one common pitfall: loads of added sugar, which can take a serious toll on your body.
