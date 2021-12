Tuesday brought word from 670 The Score’s Bruce Levine that the Cubs not only have the money and desire to pursue Carlos Correa once the lockout ends, but that the interest is mutual. The sticking point is that Chicago would “rather not go 10 years” for a player who is almost certainly going to want that length and/or to top the record of $341 million for a shortstop contract.

