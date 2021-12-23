ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday Notebook: COVID mix-up, Tyron Smith optimism, and much more

By Bobby Belt
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Thursday is the most interesting day around The Star in Frisco. It’s the heaviest workload day for the Cowboys at practice, and it’s the day Dak Prescott speaks with the media.

Here are some notes from Cowboys headquarters on Thursday:

1 ) The Cowboys added RB JaQuan Hardy to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, but it wasn’t without some confusion.

Head coach Mike McCarthy initially told the media it was rookie WR Simi Fehoko who had tested positive, but Cowboys PR quickly clarified after McCarthy’s press conference that it was actually Hardy who tested positive.

Fehoko had been showing symptoms, but ultimately tested negative. I’m told he also tested negative for the flu, and the team believes he’s suffering from a cold.

Both Hardy and Fehoko have played minimal snaps on offense this year, but have seen increased playing time on special teams in recent weeks.

Later at practice, Cowboys PR informed the media that safety Malik Hooker had also entered COVID protocol. Hooker has come on as a solid contributor for the Cowboys' defense over the last several games, and seemed to be poised to take some of Damontae Kazee’s snaps. Hooker secured his first interception of the season last Sunday against the Giants.

As Hooker enters the protocol, safety Donovan Wilson continues inching closer to a return from injured reserve.

2 ) Mike McCarthy shared some optimism regarding Tyron Smith for the second consecutive day.

McCarthy said Smith is “getting better,” and that rehab director Britt Brown felt good about Smith’s progress on Wednesday.

“Going to push it a little more today,” McCarthy said. “He’s getting close.”

While McCarthy pushes more optimism about Smith this week than last week, it still seems to be more likely that he returns in week 17 against the Cardinals.

Smith was not present during the media portion of practice and was listed as a non-participant on the injury report.

3 ) Running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard were both putting in some rehab work during practice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DA9Av_0dUt0yR800
Ezekiel Elliott Photo credit Bobby Belt

Elliott worked on the stationary bike, and Pollard was on resistance cords with Britt Brown for a second consecutive day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWFBA_0dUt0yR800
Tony Pollard Photo credit Bobby Belt

Elliott has been bothered by a knee injury, and Pollard continues to rehab a plantar fascia injury.

4 ) Rookie fourth-round OT Josh Ball is getting closer to debuting this season.

Ball has been on injured reserve for the entire season, but had his practice window activated yesterday, and was in pads at practice on Thursday.

“I really like what Josh Ball has done, particularly in the weight room,” McCarthy said on Thursday.
“It’ll be good to see him out there.”

Ball could provide much-needed depth for a tackles group that has been hampered by injuries, suspension, and questionable play at times in 2021.

5 ) Cowboys QB Dak Prescott believes the offense still has work to do, but is getting closer to figuring things out.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, Prescott said communication had improved in the Giants game last Sunday, but they still need to make sure they’re taking what the defense gives them.

“The (defensive coordinators), and coaches, and players, they all know what we have, so they’re not going to go in the game and just give us a lot of those opportunities that give us the advantage,” Prescott said. “They’re doing a good job of taking some things that we do really well away, and then making us stay patient and make plays underneath, and that’s tough. But we’re accepting the challenge.”

