New Bills stadium study shows preference for Orchard Park

New York State and Empire State Development have released a study commissioned by the Buffalo Bills. This doubles down on Gov. Kathy Hocul's comments from earlier week, that the Bills would like a new stadium to remain in Orchard Park.

The study looked at three locations:

- Across the street from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park

- Near the University at Buffalo in Amherst

- On South Park in the Old First Ward

There is a lot of information on financial costs, what the stadium would look like, impact on traffic, tailgating, etc. in the detailed report from New York State . The main takeaway, though, is the preference to stay in Orchard Park and the artist renditions.

Photo credit Populous

The new stadium plans would include an overhang on the top of the stadium to cover many fans from getting wet.

Financially, an Orchard Park stadium is more cost effective. It would cost roughly $1.5 billion and take five-and-a-half years to construct.

A downtown stadium would add about $500 million to construction cost, and take over seven years to complete, not accounting for additional costs for new roads and infrastructure.