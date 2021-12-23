ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Gallery: Semis colliding, bursting into flames in Wisconsin pile-up due to ice

By Devin Willems, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240Skd_0dUt0rG300

Above video courtesy Gregory Morozov

OSSEO, Wis. ( WFRV ) – A crash involving dozens of vehicles closed a large stretch of a Wisconsin interstate Thursday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, icy conditions from the morning’s freezing rain along Interstate 94 on the state’s western side could have been the factor in the multi-vehicle crash.

Initial reports indicated more than 100 vehicles were involved in the pile-up, but the State Patrol says the number was closer to 40.

‘I’m still in here’: Woman trapped in her mind after colonoscopy

One man captured footage, seen in the video player above, seconds before a semi-truck appears to collide with a vehicle causing a burst of flames.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZE3a_0dUt0rG300
    Wisconsin State Patrol
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBnDT_0dUt0rG300
    Wisconsin State Patrol
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OsqZh_0dUt0rG300
    I-94 crash (Georgy Morozov)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0un5Vx_0dUt0rG300
    I-94 crash (Georgy Morozov)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5pU0_0dUt0rG300
    I-94 crash (Georgy Morozov)

Videos circulating on social media show multiple semi-trailers that have crashed or are in the ditch, as well as a vehicle on fire.

About 5:45 a.m., a semi-trailer apparently slid in the median near Hixton, about 130 miles west of Minneapolis, and caught fire with two cars underneath it. Other crashes and run-offs occurred around the semi-trailer. According to the State Patrol, no fatalities have been reported, and all other reported injuries appear non-life-threatening. As of Thursday evening, a stretch of roughly 30 miles of I-94 remains closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Coldwater woman dead after early Sunday morning crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Coldwater is dead following a crash Sunday. The crash happened at 3:35 a.m. on Southbound Kansas Highway 1 at mile marker 7, or Southbound Kansas Highway 1 at avenue T. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Brittney Turley was driving a 2014 Ram 1500 southbound on […]
COLDWATER, KS
KSN News

1 dead after crash with semi-truck on Kansas highway

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A fatal crash in Brown County on Friday left one person dead after a car crashed into the back of a semi truck’s trailer. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at 1:27 p.m. on Dec. 24 on US-75 highway near the Sac and Fox Truck Stop, a Freightliner […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Suspect found in Salina hit and run

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The suspect has been found in a hit and run that happened in Salina on the night of Friday, Dec. 24. Shortly before 7:45 p.m., the Salina Police Department (SPD) and Salina Fire Department received a call from the 500 block of South Ohio Street for a pedestrian that had been […]
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Two WPD officers hospitalized following Christmas morning shooting

WICHITA, Kansas (KSNW) – Two officers with the Wichita Police Department are being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries following a shooting Christmas morning. Sgt. Michael Kepley says around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a domestic violence call from an apartment in the 2600 block of S. Emporia. “They made contact with the […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osseo, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Hixton, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semis#Vehicles#Weather#Traffic Accident#Wfrv#The State Patrol#The Associated Press#Ksn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KSN News

Shoplifting suspect in Pittsburgh wanted for Texas homicide

PITTSBURGH, Kan. (AP) — A man suspected of shoplifting at a store where he worked in Pittsburgh was wanted for homicide in Texas, police said. Officers were called to the Family Dollar store on Wednesday night to assist with the termination of Joseph Tedder, 22, of Hutchinson, Kansas. But Tedder fled the scene. Police said […]
TEXAS STATE
KSN News

Western storms bring flood threats, snow for Christmas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people died in a submerged car, evacuations were ordered for wildfire-scarred California, and Seattle and Portland faced the rare chance of snowy streets as a wave of storms rolled through the West. An atmospheric river — a sky-born plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean — was fueling the weather, […]
ENVIRONMENT
KSN News

KSN News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy