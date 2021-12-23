January starts once a week print edition

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

As announced in the Dec. 16, 2021 edition of the Tooele Transcript Bulletin, the Transcript Bulletin Publishing Company will print and distribute one edition of the newspaper each week. That once a week paper will be printed on Tuesday each week and delivered early that evening to the post...

tooeleonline.com

schulenburgsticker.com

Christmas Edition this week / No Sticker next week

The Sticker Christmas Edition is included in this issue (see bottom of HOME PAGE) with letters to Santa, holiday & local information, and season’s greetings advertisements. After a week off from Monday, Dec. 20 through Friday, Dec. 24, the Sticker will resume publication with its Dec. 30 issue.
bizjournals

Journal Sentinel not printing daily editions four days around holidays

Subscribers to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel won’t receive a print edition on Christmas Eve Day, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve Day and New Year’s Day. The Journal Sentinel informed subscribers it will publish one print edition during three days on and around Christmas and repeat the exercise for the days on and around New Year’s.
berkscountyliving.com

Read the January 2022 Digital Edition of Berks County Living

Happy 2022! As usual, we’re kicking off the year at Berks County Living with love in the form of our annual Weddings Issue. Whether you’re looking for love, are in love, are engaged or even married, we think it’s always a great time to toast to love.
SlashGear

Why You Need To Delete, Not Just Deactivate, Your Facebook Account

Facebook may be the 800-pound gorilla of social media platforms, but the company’s business practices are leading many users to abandon it. In recent years, Facebook has been embroiled in one scandal and issue after another and has become synonymous with abuse of privacy. The Cambridge Analytica scandal was one of the biggest such examples, with the private data of tens of millions of users misused for political reasons (via The New York Times). Users are also coming to the realization that, as with many free services, the user is the product. Facebook doesn’t provide the services it does out of the goodness of its heart — it counts on being able to collect, mine, and monetize every scrap of data it can from its users.
The Independent

Outlets hurt by dwindling public interest in news in 2021

The presidential election, pandemic and racial reckoning were stories that drove intense interest and engagement to news outlets in 2020. To a large degree, 2021 represented the inevitable hangover.Various metrics illustrate the dwindling popularity of news content.Cable news networks were the main form of evening entertainment for millions of Americans last year. In 2021, weekday prime-time viewership dropped 38% at CNN 34% at Fox News Channel and 25% at MSNBC according to the Nielsen company.The decline was less steep but still significant at broadcast television evening newscasts: 12% at ABC's “World News Tonight” and the “CBS Evening...
boulderjewishnews.org

Weekly Edition: December 17th, 2021

Shabbat shalom! Congratulations from all of us to Jackie Sprinces Wong of Boulder, who has been named the recipient of the Jewish Federations of North America’s Kipnis Award!. Last week, I asked if you have any suggestions you’d like to share around where to have (or order in) dinner...
