Jewel Performs Signature Hit “Hands” with Son Kase for The Masked Singer Holiday Special

shorefire.com
 5 days ago

New EP ‘QUEEN OF HEARTS’ Out Now, Featuring Covers of Édith Piaf, Lady Gaga, SIA, Patsy Cline, Bishop Briggs, Marvin Gaye and Katy Perry. Los Angeles, CA - December 22, 2021 - In a heartfelt holiday moment, Grammy-nominated artist Jewel shared a very special performance with her son Kase, as part...

shorefire.com

Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Queen of Hearts Is a Grammy-Nominated Singer

Wednesday night marked The Masked Singer's Season 6 finale, with Bull and Queen of Hearts becoming the last vocalists standing. When it came down to it, Queen of Hearts won it all! After she learned about her victory and Bull was unmasked, it was her turn to come clean about who she is. Scroll through to learn Queen of Hearts' identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Masked Singer Crowns the Season 6 Winner

Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea. This article contains spoiler information about The Masked Singer's season six finale. This is royally good news. In a stunning two–hour finale on Dec. 15, The Masked Singer's season six winner is Queen of Hearts, who was revealed to...
TV & VIDEOS
mymixfm.com

Jewel wins ‘The Masked Singer,’ drops EP featuring Lady Gaga, Katy Perry covers

Jewel is the Queen…and the winner of season six of Fox’s The Masked Singer. The multi-platinum-selling singer was revealed as the “Queen of Hearts” on the show Wednesday night, and she’s now released an EP of cover versions she performed on the show, including “Firework” by Katy Perry, “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga, “La Vie en Rose” by Édith Piaf, and “Bird Set Free” by Sia.
MUSIC
EW.com

Masked Singer

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Congrats on winning it all! What made you say yes to doing the show?. And all of your performances were so different. Was there one that was the most difficult for you to pull off?. "La Vie en Rose" was definitely the most difficult. I don't speak French,...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Bull Is a YouTube and Reality TV Sensation

The Masked Singer's Season 6 finale aired tonight, and Bull and Queen of Hearts duked it out to determine the winner. Sadly, Bull came up short, finishing as the season's runner-up. But the question remains: Who is that? Scroll through to learn Bull's identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
TV & VIDEOS
San Diego weekly Reader

Masked Singer Surprise: Jewel bets on the Queen Of Hearts

Fronted by Canada-born Sherri Anne, Sister Speak combines alt-blues rock with world music. “The idea was a collaboration of musicians supporting the expression of the woman’s voice through music,” says the spokesperson for local Taylor Guitars, who’s been backed by the same players for around five years. “Drummer Stephen Haaker is based in L.A. and has played with the band since 2017. My bassist Jacob Miranda Jr. has been in the band eight years and is San Diego-based. Sarven Manguiat [has supplied] guitar and vocal harmonies for five years and is Long Beach-based. Percussionist Kimo Shim plays with us for larger productions.” With two studio albums and one live record to their credit, they’ve performed at various festivals and venues throughout North America and Germany with the Doobie Brothers, Xavier Rudd, Air Supply, and others. Their music has earned airplay on CBC, the BBC, 91X Loudspeaker, NPR, and recently 105.3FM in Vancouver and 88.5FM Los Angeles. Their upcoming album Love For All features guest musicians Bonnie Brooksbank (Marina), Jon Deas (Gary Cark Jr), Aaron Durr, and the Brothers Burns. “The new single coming out in late February literally has the word San Diego in it,” says Anne. “The full album will be out in April.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Connecticut Post

Jewel Releases Covers EP After Winning ‘The Masked Singer’

Jewel was named the winner of the sixth season of The Masked Singer and has celebrated by releasing a new covers EP, Queen of Hearts. The EP features renditions of songs Jewel performed on the competition show in disguise as the Queen of Hearts. The tracks include Jewel’s versions of Édith Piaf’s “La Vie En Rose,” Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” Sia’s “Bird Set Free,” and Bishop Briggs’ “River.”
MUSIC
wedr.com

Dionne Warwick to perform on 'The Masked Singer' Tournament of Roses float

Dionne Warwick will perform on the first-ever The Masked Singer float on New Year's Day. The legendary artist will be joined by her son, Damon Elliott, aka Nomad, on the float at the 133rd annual Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. The parade will air January 1 at 11 a.m. ET on several networks. Check local listings.
PASADENA, CA
shorefire.com

ALOK and Steve Aoki Close Out 2021 with “Typical” Featuring Lars Martin

Brazil’s most-streamed artist ALOK has teamed up with 2x-Grammy-nominated artist Steve Aoki to end 2021 on a high note with “Typical.” A bubbly late-night club track, “Typical” features swoony vocals sung by Swedish LA-based songwriter Lars Martin, who has previously collaborated with the likes of French Montana, Kiiara and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
RNB Cincy 100.3

Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For VERZUZ?

Following viral VERZUZ battles with Brandy versus Monica, Ashanti versus Keyshia Cole, Erykah Badu versus Jill Scott and most recently Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills, it now appears the masses want to see two more R&B divas go hit for hit: pop queens Mariah Carey and Beyoncé.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

