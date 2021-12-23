Jewel Performs Signature Hit “Hands” with Son Kase for The Masked Singer Holiday Special

Fronted by Canada-born Sherri Anne, Sister Speak combines alt-blues rock with world music. “The idea was a collaboration of musicians supporting the expression of the woman’s voice through music,” says the spokesperson for local Taylor Guitars, who’s been backed by the same players for around five years. “Drummer Stephen Haaker is based in L.A. and has played with the band since 2017. My bassist Jacob Miranda Jr. has been in the band eight years and is San Diego-based. Sarven Manguiat [has supplied] guitar and vocal harmonies for five years and is Long Beach-based. Percussionist Kimo Shim plays with us for larger productions.” With two studio albums and one live record to their credit, they’ve performed at various festivals and venues throughout North America and Germany with the Doobie Brothers, Xavier Rudd, Air Supply, and others. Their music has earned airplay on CBC, the BBC, 91X Loudspeaker, NPR, and recently 105.3FM in Vancouver and 88.5FM Los Angeles. Their upcoming album Love For All features guest musicians Bonnie Brooksbank (Marina), Jon Deas (Gary Cark Jr), Aaron Durr, and the Brothers Burns. “The new single coming out in late February literally has the word San Diego in it,” says Anne. “The full album will be out in April.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO