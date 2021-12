Ooh, baby! Stevie Wonder has signed, sealed and delivered himself to “Higher Ground” in Bel Air, where records reveal he’s dropped nearly $14 million on an elephantine hillside mansion. With views over the rugged surrounding mountains and shadowy canyons, the Mediterranean-style house is located in Bel Air Crest, the exclusive guard-gated community where other current and former residents have included NBA star Anthony Davis, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Astute real estate watchers and Wonder fans may recall that the 71-year-old music icon is not new to the Bel Air Crest community. For the last several years, he...

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO