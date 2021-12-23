ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

55 people on Royal Caribbean cruise test positive for COVID-19

fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill an omicron outbreak cause cruise lines to shut down again?...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Stranded at sea for Christmas: More than 1,000 Americans onboard MS Koningsdam are stuck on cruise ship as Mexico refuses to allow them to disembark after 21 crew test positive for COVID-19

More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
fox5ny.com

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Caribbean#Cruise Ship#Covid#Omicron
Bay News 9

Family denied on board Carnival Cruise ship over negative COVID test

A Bay Area family who had planned on spending Thanksgiving holiday aboard a cruise ship had to find alternate plans when they were denied access on board. For Erica, Brett Gheesling and their two kids, a vacation in sunny Belize and surrounding countries is something they planned on for months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

British couple stranded aboard Covid-striken Diamond Princess have booked eight more cruises

No other couple symbolises that unforgettable and devastating first blow that Covid-19 struck on cruise ships more than David and Sally Abel. The Northamptonshire pair became a regular fixture on TV news bulletins as their daily Facebook posts detailed conditions on Diamond Princess after it became the first, and most high-profile, ship to be hit by the virus.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean International CEO Provides Update on Current Situation

It’s a busy time for Royal Caribbean as the cruise line suspended bookings for cruises departing through mid-January 2022. The cruise line did this in response to the COVID-19 Omicron variant. At the same time, CEO Michael Bayley posted an update. Despite that he believes Omicron could very well...
INDUSTRY
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US monitoring Covid-hit holiday cruise ships

US authorities on Sunday were monitoring dozens of cruise ships hit by Covid-19 cases, with several reportedly denied port in the Caribbean. Over 60 vessels were under observation after "reported cases of Covid-19 have met the threshold for CDC investigation," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The Washington Post reported that several cruise liners were denied port at their scheduled destinations. Brenda Hammer, who was set to board the Odyssey of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, told AFP: "I'm a little nervous about it. I wasn't sure I still wanted to come."
AFP

Scrapped flights, resurgent Covid deliver gut punch to holiday season

Holiday travel headaches and safety worries swelled Monday with thousands of flights cancelled and Omicron cases soaring, as people wrap up Christmas celebrations bruised by a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic. About 8,300 flights were grounded and tens of thousands more delayed on the weekend -- one of the year's busiest travel periods -- with multiple airlines saying that Omicron spikes caused staffing shortages. Effects rippled worldwide and the hurt has bled into the work week, with more than 2,000 flights cancelled Monday and over 700 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. The highly transmissible Omicron strain has sent new cases skyrocketing across the globe, with countries reviving lockdowns and cruise ships returning to port with infected passengers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Passengers, Crew On Carnival Freedom Test Positive For COVID, Third South Florida Cruise Ship Outbreak This Month

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For a third time in less than a month, there’s been a COVID-19 outbreak on a cruise ship that departed from either Miami or Fort Lauderdale. According to a statement from Carnival Cruise Line, a number of passengers and crew on the Carnival Freedom have tested positive for the coronavirus. “Carnival Freedom is following all protocols and has a small number on board who are in isolation due to a positive COVID test. Our protocols anticipate this possibility and we implement them as necessary to protect the health and safety of our guests and crew. This is a vaccinated...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Royal Caribbean ship docked at Miami port has at least 48 cases of COVID-19, company says

MIAMI, Fla. - At least 48 people onboard Royal Caribbean's "Symphony of the Seas" have tested positive for COVID-19. The ship, which recently completed a seven-day cruise, docked at PortMiami over the weekend. There is a total of 6,091 people on board, according to a statement provided to WSVN. The cruise left on Dec. 11 with 95% of passengers on board who were fully vaccinated.
MIAMI, FL
cruisehive.com

Two Carnival Cruise Ships to Remain on Hold Even Longer

Carnival Cruise Line has informed guests that two Carnival cruise ships based out of Australia are to remain on hold even longer. It comes as the Australian government has not yet announced any clear path for when the cruise industry can reopen. Carnival Cruise line Extends Pause in Australia. With...
ECONOMY
fox35orlando.com

Florida hits all-time daily COVID-19 case record

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its highest level since the start of the pandemic. Florida had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking a record for the...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy