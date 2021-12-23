Daily Video

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald editor Eric Poole talks with business...

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
More Stimulus Checks For Millions of American Families and Individuals

With continued difficulty for American President Joe Biden and his administration to get the Build Back Better bill passed and the introduction of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus into the United States – future economic prospects seem daunting. However, more stimulus checks may be available next year to millions of American families and individuals.
Thank you, Sen. Manchin for standing with America

The saying, “One man with courage makes a majority” has been attributed by historians to different sources. But regardless of who said it, there is one man who stands out today worthy of this description. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. Manchin has been a one-man show in the...
0FULL-TIME TV TECHNICIAN. WFMJ...

WFMJ-TV is looking for a full-time master control operator/technical director willing to work a very flexible schedule involving weekends and various hours during the week. Qualified individuals will be operating switching and automation equipment in master control and Ross Overdrive production automation. Computer skills, timekeeping, and the ability to organize and multi-task are a must. Duties include master control operation, remote feed and syndication acquisition and segmenting using Florical. As a technical director, the position requires good communication skills to work with producers and to direct talent and guests. The TD will also be responsible for coding newscasts and local shows. Send resumes to: Chief Engineer, WFMJ-TV, P.O. Box 689, Youngstown Ohio 44501-0689. Email bflis@wfmj.com. No phone calls, no walk-ins please. WFMJ Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.
