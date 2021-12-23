Daily Video

WFMJ-TV is looking for a full-time master control operator/technical director willing to work a very flexible schedule involving weekends and various hours during the week. Qualified individuals will be operating switching and automation equipment in master control and Ross Overdrive production automation. Computer skills, timekeeping, and the ability to organize and multi-task are a must. Duties include master control operation, remote feed and syndication acquisition and segmenting using Florical. As a technical director, the position requires good communication skills to work with producers and to direct talent and guests. The TD will also be responsible for coding newscasts and local shows. Send resumes to: Chief Engineer, WFMJ-TV, P.O. Box 689, Youngstown Ohio 44501-0689. Email bflis@wfmj.com. No phone calls, no walk-ins please. WFMJ Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO