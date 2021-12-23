ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘I did sleep with students’: James Franco breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations

By Dean Richards, Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MA73a_0dUsyjU100

( WGN ) – Actor James Franco is breaking his silence about the sexual misconduct allegations made about him.

Last summer, Franco, 43, settled a lawsuit filed by two women who were his former acting students, claiming that he abused his power by exploiting them under the guise of giving them opportunities.

Jury finds Kim Potter guilty in death of Daunte Wright

Franco has kept quiet until recently, when he discussed it on “The Jess Cagle Podcast” on SiriusXM. He admitted to sleeping with students, but said that wasn’t his plan.

Franco said he initially believed his actions were fine, telling Cagle that he felt it was a “consensual thing” between him and the students.

“Over the course of my teaching, I did sleep with students, and that was wrong. But like I said, it’s not why I started the school and I didn’t, I wasn’t the person that selected the people to be in the class. So it wasn’t a master plan on my part. But yes, there were certain instances where, you know what, I was in a consensual thing with a student and I shouldn’t have been,” Franco said.

Franco then admitted to struggling with sex addiction and alcoholism for years. He said he’s talking about this now so his brother, actor Dave Franco, does not have to speak for him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Franco
Person
Dave Franco
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgn#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Topeka police responding to domestic find arson in progress

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers with the Topeka Police Department responding to a domestic violence call in the 2600 block of S.E. Minnesota Ave. Wednesday morning at 7:14 a.m. noticed smoke coming from the home. The Topeka Fire Department responded to the smell of smoke as officers continued to investigate thedomestic call, leading to police trying […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
KSNT News

Jury finds Kim Potter guilty in death of Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police Officer Kim Potter has been found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright. Potter could face a 15-year sentence and a $30,000 fine for first-degree manslaughter. She could face 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine for second-degree murder. The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant […]
MINNEAPOLIS, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man convicted in relation to 2019 killing of his mother

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced in the Shawnee County District Court in relation to the 2019 homicide of his mother. According to a press release from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, law enforcement officers were sent to 1501 SW Tyler at 11:59 p.m. on June 16, 2019. Officers on the scene […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Man shot earlier this week was ‘acquaintance’ with shooter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The investigation into a shooting near 10th and Kansas earlier this week is still being investigated, however, police are saying the two men involved in the shooting are “acquaintances.” The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that the victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, One adult male was shot, once. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Person of interest in double-murder case arrested

BOURBON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Fort Scott Police Department have arrested a person of interest connected to the murders of Melissa Mitchell and Leonard Zimmerman. The person of interest, Dawson J. Mitchell, 23, was arrested at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, near the intersection of 5th St. and […]
FORT SCOTT, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Junction City water tests come back negative

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – All 25 water test samples from the Junction City water system have come back negative. According to a recent release from City Manager Allen Dinkel, they are still waiting for official word from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment but report that the water samples are testing negative. More information […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy