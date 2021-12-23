ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Watch: Video shows semis colliding, bursting into flames in Wisconsin pile-up

By Devin Willems, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

Above video courtesy Gregory Morozov

OSSEO, Wis. ( WFRV ) – A crash involving dozens of vehicles closed a large stretch of a Wisconsin interstate Thursday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, icy conditions from the morning’s freezing rain along Interstate 94 on the state’s western side could have been the factor in the multi-vehicle crash.

Initial reports indicated more than 100 vehicles were involved in the pile-up but the State Patrol says the number was closer to 40.

One man was able to capture footage, seen in the video player above, seconds before a semi-truck appears to collide with a vehicle causing a burst of flames.

    Wisconsin State Patrol
    Wisconsin State Patrol
    I-94 crash (Georgy Morozov)
    I-94 crash (Georgy Morozov)
    I-94 crash (Georgy Morozov)

Videos circulating on social media show multiple semi-trailers that have crashed or are in the ditch, as well as a vehicle on fire.

About 5:45 a.m. a semi-trailer apparently slid in the median near Hixton, about 130 miles west of Minneapolis, and caught fire with two cars underneath it. Other crashes and run-offs occurred around the semi-trailer. No fatalities have been reported and all other reported injuries appear non-life-threatening, according to the State Patrol. As of Thursday evening, a stretch of roughly 30 miles of I-94 remains closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

