Year in review: 5 moments that defined 2021, from Andrew Cuomo to Britney Spears

By Sarah Vasile, Amanda DeSilva
 3 days ago

From a historic vice presidential victory to the impeachment of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, 2021 was a history-making year. PIX11 News recapped some big moments below:

FILE – Rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. Egged on by soon-to-be former President Donald Trump, a crowd of demonstrators demanded that the electoral vote counting be stopped. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol

As Congress met to confirm Joe Biden’s victory over then-President Donald Trump, hundreds of Donald Trump’s supporters broke through windows and doors and entered the Capitol , forcing legislators to hide and flee.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in as president, vice president

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris swore into office Jan. 20. 56-year-old Harris was the first female vice president of the United States, as well as the first Black and first Asian-American woman to hold the role. Biden made history of his own, becoming the oldest president to take the oath.

FILE – In this June 25, 2021 file photo a small group of protesters marches after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, in downtown Minneapolis. A judge has suspended Minnesota’s new stricter standards on when police can use deadly force, halting a change in state law that followed the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez File)

Officer Derek Chauvin found guilty of killing George Floyd

After weeks of testimony and hours of deliberation, jurors in Minneapolis, Minnesota found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the trial of George Floyd’s death. Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeled on the Black man’s neck for more than 9 minutes, killing him.

Floyd’s death triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S., including in New York City.

Kathy Hochul becomes New York’s first female governor in wake of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation

Kathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo resigned amid accusations of sexual harassment, inappropriate behavior and undercounting COVID-19 deaths connected to nursing homes.

FILE – In this July 14, 2021 file photo Maggie Howell supporter of pop star Britney Spears protests next to a Britney Spears cardboard cutout at the Lincoln Memorial, during the “Free Britney” rally, in Washington. Spears’ fight to end the conservatorship that controlled vast aspects of her life is putting the spotlight on ongoing efforts in U.S. states to reform laws that advocates say too often harm the very people they were meant to protect. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magan,File)

Pop star Britney Spears’ conservatorship ends after 14 years

On Nov. 12, a Los Angeles judge ended the conservatorship that controlled Britney Spears’ life and money for nearly 14 years. The decision ended a five-month saga in which Spears demanded the end to the arrangement.

