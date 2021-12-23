Year in review: 5 moments that defined 2021, from Andrew Cuomo to Britney Spears
From a historic vice presidential victory to the impeachment of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, 2021 was a history-making year. PIX11 News recapped some big moments below:
The Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol
As Congress met to confirm Joe Biden’s victory over then-President Donald Trump, hundreds of Donald Trump’s supporters broke through windows and doors and entered the Capitol , forcing legislators to hide and flee.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in as president, vice president
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris swore into office Jan. 20. 56-year-old Harris was the first female vice president of the United States, as well as the first Black and first Asian-American woman to hold the role. Biden made history of his own, becoming the oldest president to take the oath.
Officer Derek Chauvin found guilty of killing George Floyd
After weeks of testimony and hours of deliberation, jurors in Minneapolis, Minnesota found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the trial of George Floyd’s death. Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeled on the Black man’s neck for more than 9 minutes, killing him.
Floyd’s death triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S., including in New York City.
Kathy Hochul becomes New York’s first female governor in wake of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation
Kathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo resigned amid accusations of sexual harassment, inappropriate behavior and undercounting COVID-19 deaths connected to nursing homes.
Pop star Britney Spears’ conservatorship ends after 14 years
On Nov. 12, a Los Angeles judge ended the conservatorship that controlled Britney Spears' life and money for nearly 14 years. The decision ended a five-month saga in which Spears demanded the end to the arrangement.
