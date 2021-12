We await a future hope that outweighs any childlike wonder of yesteryear or pain at someone’s loss. When I was a child, Christmas was one of the most anticipated seasons of the year. I couldn’t wait to find a pine tree for our living room, which would inevitably fall over, filling our floor with needles. My sisters and I would bake cookies the night before Christmas for Santa—of course we knew from an early age that our dad was the one to consume the cookies and milk. And by 5:00 a.m. we were up and ready to open gifts whether our parents were excited about that early morning wake-up call or not. There was something so thrilling about it all—the anticipation, the joy, the laughter and every now and then the disappointment in a gift not received. But overall it was the most wonderful time of the year.

FESTIVAL ・ 13 DAYS AGO