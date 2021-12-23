ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Fatal Hit and Run Traffic Collision – Request for Public Assistance

Anaheim, California
Anaheim, California
 5 days ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (December 23, 2021) – Anaheim Police Department traffic investigators are asking for the public’s assistance regarding a fatal hit and run collision.

On Thursday, December 23, 2021, at about 2:42 a.m., a witness heard a traffic collision in the area of La Palma Avenue and Maple Street in the City of Anaheim. The witness, who did not see the initial collision, responded to La Palma Avenue where they observed a body in the roadway. The initial striking vehicle was not seen by the witness. A second vehicle, described as tan sedan then struck the victim, but also failed to stop. Anaheim patrol officers arrived on scene and discovered the remains of an obviously deceased 36-year-old, female adult. The identity of the victim is not being released pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information is urged to call APD Traffic Investigator R. Summers at 714-765-1474.

