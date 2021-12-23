Keira Knightley and Writer-Director Camille Griffin Talk Exploring Motherhood at the End of the World in ‘Silent Night’

Italian author Elena Ferrante (a pseudonym, no one actually knows who Ferrante is) has written eleven novels; her four-book Neopolitan series has sold millions of copies, been translated into dozens of languages and was adapted into a prestige TV mini-series in 2018. One of her earlier books, 2008’s The Lost Daughter, intrigued actor Maggie Gyllenhaal from the moment she read it, leading her to adapt it for the screen and direct it herself, the first time she’s stepped behind the camera. It’s a story about motherhood, but not in the typically fawning, admiring tones audiences may be used to; Ferrante’s story of a professor, a mother with grown daughters, on a beach writing holiday and her encounters with a young mother vacationing with her family is at best ambivalent about the whole endeavor, at worse outright contemptuous. Starring Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley, Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of the novella (it’s barely 150 pages) is not only an impressive showcase for the actor-turned-filmmaker’s restrained and nuanced eye but a truly exceptional exploration of womanhood, identity and multi-generational trauma.

