Deal craters for USADA to oversee horse racing anti-doping

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A deal for the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to police drugs in...

Stop Drugging and Racing Horses to Death for Sport

Target: Mitch McConnell, U.S. Senate Minority Leader. Goal: Stop horses from dying in the Kentucky Derby races. The racehorse at the center of a recent Kentucky Derby controversy, Medina Spirit, met a tragic fate when he collapsed and suddenly died during a track workout. The champion horse’s trainer came under scrutiny after Medina Spirit failed a drug test in the wake of the Derby. Preliminary theories suggest the three-year-old succumbed to a heart attack. Unfortunately, this fallen animal taken in his prime is only one in a long line of troubling tragedies.
3 Jockeys Hospitalized, 2 Horses Dead in Scary Race Accident

Three jockeys were taken to the hospital and two horses died after a scary accident at a horserace in Hong Kong on Sunday, according to TMZ Sports. The accident happened during the Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint at Sha Tin Racecourse when jockey Lyle Hewitson's horse lost its footing while competing in the race. It led to the horse collapsing ahead of a large pack of horses, and the entire accident was televised. When the horse, Amazing Star, fell to the ground, Hewitson also collapsed before being trampled by horses.
