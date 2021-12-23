Deal craters for USADA to oversee horse racing anti-doping

Three jockeys were taken to the hospital and two horses died after a scary accident at a horserace in Hong Kong on Sunday, according to TMZ Sports. The accident happened during the Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint at Sha Tin Racecourse when jockey Lyle Hewitson's horse lost its footing while competing in the race. It led to the horse collapsing ahead of a large pack of horses, and the entire accident was televised. When the horse, Amazing Star, fell to the ground, Hewitson also collapsed before being trampled by horses.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO