Giants' Saquon Barkley playing for himself down the stretch

If the season ended today, the Eagles would be a winning team that has qualified for the NFL playoffs, and Jason Kelce would be Time magazine’s Person of the Year. The Eagles stand one win from effectively landing a playoff spot. If they win at Washington in a week, in their finale they likely will face a Cowboys team more intent on resting its players for the following week’s playoffs than winning a winter game in Philadelphia on Jan. 9. That would give the Eagles 10 wins, as someone predicted.

NFL ・ 41 MINUTES AGO