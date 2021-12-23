ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Saquon Barkley playing for himself down the stretch

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley believes he has spent most of...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

New York Giants’ shocking QB plans possibly revealed

The New York Giants season has got worse as the year has progressed. All Pro running back Saquon Barkley missed more time with injury. Quarterback Daniel Jones did not take the leap forward Giants fans were hoping to see. Jones was then placed on season-ending injured reserve, opening the door for Mike Glennon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Knee Surgery#American Football#Ap#Acl
blackchronicle.com

Reporters give advice on Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, Titans RBs

There is great joy and likewise utter misery in choosing streaming options. As fantasy managers, we’ve all been there. You get caught short at a position because of injuries, COVID-19, bye weeks, etc. Suddenly you’re scanning the waiver wire looking at projected points and matchups, trying to choose between players you know very little about. In some cases their coaches don’t know how they’ll play either.
NFL
Denver Post

Devontae Booker, not Saquon Barkley, speaks for Giants offense after loss

PHILADELPHIA – Giants captain Saquon Barkley did not speak to the media postgame on Sunday after being held to 32 rushing yards on 15 carries by the Philadelphia Eagles. Devontae Booker, who has been the Giants’ best running back this season, stepped forward as the only non-quarterback to speak for a horrendous offensive performance.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
inquirer.com

Eagles so close to NFL playoffs as Jason Kelce inspires, defense shines, Lane Johnson (!?) scores | Marcus Hayes

If the season ended today, the Eagles would be a winning team that has qualified for the NFL playoffs, and Jason Kelce would be Time magazine’s Person of the Year. The Eagles stand one win from effectively landing a playoff spot. If they win at Washington in a week, in their finale they likely will face a Cowboys team more intent on resting its players for the following week’s playoffs than winning a winter game in Philadelphia on Jan. 9. That would give the Eagles 10 wins, as someone predicted.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy