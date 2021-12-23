Giants' Saquon Barkley playing for himself down the stretch

The New York Giants season has got worse as the year has progressed. All Pro running back Saquon Barkley missed more time with injury. Quarterback Daniel Jones did not take the leap forward Giants fans were hoping to see. Jones was then placed on season-ending injured reserve, opening the door for Mike Glennon.
The Giants really wanted to sign Devontae Booker as a free agent. That was clear when he became their first addition off a busy offseason, signed to a two-year, $5.5 million deal on the very first day of free agency. Want to bet on the NFL?. Booker didn’t even get...
There is great joy and likewise utter misery in choosing streaming options. As fantasy managers, we’ve all been there. You get caught short at a position because of injuries, COVID-19, bye weeks, etc. Suddenly you’re scanning the waiver wire looking at projected points and matchups, trying to choose between players you know very little about. In some cases their coaches don’t know how they’ll play either.
PHILADELPHIA – Giants captain Saquon Barkley did not speak to the media postgame on Sunday after being held to 32 rushing yards on 15 carries by the Philadelphia Eagles. Devontae Booker, who has been the Giants’ best running back this season, stepped forward as the only non-quarterback to speak for a horrendous offensive performance.
If the season ended today, the Eagles would be a winning team that has qualified for the NFL playoffs, and Jason Kelce would be Time magazine’s Person of the Year. The Eagles stand one win from effectively landing a playoff spot. If they win at Washington in a week, in their finale they likely will face a Cowboys team more intent on resting its players for the following week’s playoffs than winning a winter game in Philadelphia on Jan. 9. That would give the Eagles 10 wins, as someone predicted.
Jake Fromm was “juiced” to make his first NFL start a week after making his NFL debut, but after eight series, 25 yards, one pick, and a whole lot of showing nothing, Fromm was benched and didn’t return.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
The older brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was murdered in Louisiana on Friday night. Authorities said that T'Qarontarion Harrison was allegedly stabbed in the back by a 47-year-old Angela Washington.
This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
Sean Payton knows a thing or two about tackles, and one that he saw on Sunday qualified as “one of the stupidest things” he’s ever seen, because it brought an officer and a fan crashing down into his star linebacker’s legs.
Brett Favre had a request for Aaron Rodgers after the current Packers quarterback broke his record on Saturday. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard to give his Green Bay Packers a 7-6 lead against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field. The touchdown pass was Rodgers’ 443rd, breaking Favre’s career record with the Packers.
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
Comments / 0