Turf Paradise Results Thursday December 23rd, 2021

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

6th-$29,400, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds &...

NBA virus numbers still rising, expanded testing begins

Here’s what the Orlando Magic injury report looked like on Sunday: Six players out because of virus-related problems, another sidelined while he completes the process of getting cleared from a protocols stint, and another six players out with injuries. Yes, that’s 13 players — from one team.
NHL brings back taxi squads in effort to keep season going

The NHL is emerging from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions, a move made to guard against more disruptions to the season amid more players and coaches going into COVID-19 protocol Sunday. Each team will be allowed to have a taxi squad of up to...
Saints' Jordan not letting up in 2nd decade, on field or off

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan entered his second decade in the NFL with a fresh, clean-cut look. Gone were the long dreadlocks with the dyed blond ends that he wore in recent seasons.
Fading Cardinals search for answers as losses mount

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona's late-season fade is starting to feel like a full-blown collapse. The Cardinals failed to clinch a playoff spot for the third straight week after a 22-16 loss to the banged-up Indianapolis Colts, who were missing arguably their best defensive player and four starting offensive linemen.
Boyle plays well until INT ruins Lions' comeback bid late

ATLANTA (AP) — It was the kind of ending that Tim Boyle dreamed up many times in his quest to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Boyle’s Detroit Lions recovered a fumble at the Atlanta 37-yard line with 2:18 remaining and down four points. Just one touchdown, and that would close it out for the Lions to get consecutive wins for the first time this season.
AP Sportlight

1953 — The Detroit Lions edge the Cleveland Browns 17-16 for the NFL championship. Doak Walker’s extra point, following a 33-yard scoring pass, is the difference.
Texans two-step around COVID roster shuffle for a win

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had so many players on the COVID-19 list this week — 16 — that it was tough to keep up with who was on the field Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. “I’m still trying to remember everybody’s name,” safety Justin...
Raiders cling to playoff hopes with 17-13 win over Denver

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With the Raiders trailing by six points at halftime Sunday, Josh Jacobs told the coaches to give him a chance to get into a rhythm, to make up for a lost fumble, and to put their trust in his running abilities. They obliged.
Not-so-instant replay: Eagles need TD oddly reviewed twice

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Upon further review, can the reversal of a touchdown have a review?. That was the odd sequence in Philadelphia when Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith dragged in his feet on a catch to stay inbounds and score a touchdown against the New York Giants.
Broncos' postseason play in jeopardy after loss to Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Denver Broncos let an opportunity slip away on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and their chances of returning to the postseason for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 are in jeopardy. “Any time we go out there, we want to win,”...
