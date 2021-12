Cory Sandhagen’s year may have ended with back-to-back losses, but the 29-year-old bantamweight isn’t deterred. He knows how close he was to authoring a different story. “Coming off the two losses kind of sucks, but I’m a little bit more of a deeper thinker than just, ‘Yeah, my last two were Ls,’” Sandhagen said recently on The MMA Hour. “My first L this year was one of the most controversial decisions that the UFC has maybe ever had, and then the second one was a short-notice title fight against one of the best guys in the world. So I’m not too beat up about it, man. I really think that I’m just a couple mistakes away from beating these guys, and that just means that I just need to work that much harder.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO